Nokia launch livestream: What does HMD global have up its sleeve?

HMD Global will hold a presentation and introduce several smartphones in faraway Moscow today. It is likely that the Finnish brand will present the 2018 versions of the Nokia 3 and 5. In addition, it is possible that the Nokia X6, which is very successful in China, will be presented by HMD Global the live stream.

I would like to protect myself from ransomware for free. Do you agree? 50 50 1083 participants

This time around, the motto of the HMD keynote is #ChargedUp. Some media outlets suspect that this hashtag is meant to conceal a fast charging technology, but that sounds almost too obvious. Instead, the motto could very mean that HMD Global now wants to catch up with the big five in the global smartphone market. Nokia may have already achieved some success in European markets, but their goal remains to be among the top 5 worldwide. The 100 million euros they recently brought in from investors may help them meet their goal.

HMD Global presents the next Nokia smartphones via livestream

HMD Global has set up a livestream that they’ll broadcast from Moscow to all over the world via Facebook and YouTube. If you’re interested in Nokia’s latest smartphones, you shouldn’t plan anything for today, Tuesday May 29th, between 11:40 am and 1:40 pm (EST).

Nokia 3 and 5 close the gaps with their 2018 versions

Already at MWC it became public knowledge that Nokia will close the gap between the Nokia 1, 6.1, 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco with their releases throughout the year. There are still some gaps between the entry-level Nokia 1 and the Nokia 6.1, a model that is significantly more sophisticated.

These devices will be supplemented with the successors to the Nokia 3 and 5. Both 2017 models did quite well in our tests, but do leave some room for improvement. HMD Global may readjust both models, especially when it comes to the cameras. Otherwise, we’ll likely see a hardware update, Android One software, and perhaps the display will change from the classic 16:9 format to the trending 18:9 format.

Nokia X6 ready for the global stage

In addition to the presentation of these bread-and-butter smartphones, HMD Global is expected to introduce the X6 to the international market. The device has been very successful in China. The survey from Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at HMD Global, on Twitter showed that global interest is also high.

Getting a lot of traffic on this so let's ask around. Should we bring Nokia X6 to other markets too? — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) May 17 2018

The smartphone with a 19:9 display follows the notch trend with a 5.8-inch IPS display. Inside, if the Nokia X6 matches the Chinese model, with a a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636. If nothing in the hardware has changed, the X6 and Nokia 6.1 could stir up the mid-range sector (around $300 to $400).

What do you think HMD Global will present on the live stream today? In addition to the Nokia 3 (2018), the Nokia 5 (2018) and the X6, will Nokia present another smartphone or even a completely different product? Let us know your opinion of Nokia smartphones under the leadership of HMD Global in the comments section!