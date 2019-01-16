Nokia N9 at CES: what does Google know that we don't?

At the CES in Las Vegas, an unexpected device appeared among the various smartphones equipped with KaiOS at the Google stand. Do you remember Nokia N9? It seems about to make a comeback with a renewed operating system and support for Google applications.

KaiOS and Google allies for developing markets

Let's take a little step back. KaiOS is a very popular operating system in developing countries and is usually found in so-called feature phones, ie "smartphones" with a small non-touch display and alphanumeric physical keyboard. To give an example Nokia 8110 4G uses this operating system.

Google immediately took the leap to make versions of its most popular apps for these devices and at CES 2019, which just ended in Las Vegas, many of these smartphones (including the lesser-known Jio Phone) were on display at the stand.

What has caught the attention, however, is not in itself the presence of these devices already available on the market but from this post made by Kaios Technologies on Facebook:

In the post the company thanks all the partners with whom they have come into contact and Google for showing the devices equipped with this operating system. However, the post does not mention the device in the middle of the photo. Fans of the Finnish company Nokia, now under the leadership of HMD Global, have immediately recognized this smartphone: Nokia N9.

Nokia N9 coming to the MWC?

But what is a dated device without any support doing on the Google stand? Obviously a lot of speculation has started including one that might seem quite likely: Google may have shown a preview (and unbeknownst to the guests of the fair) of the next KaiOS device that will be announced by HMD Global.

After the arrival of the new Nokia 3310 and 8810, it seems that the time has come for Nokia to bring to light another device much loved by its fans but avoiding the use of Android as happens with the new smartphones of the brand. In addition, the MWC in Barcelona could be the ideal stage for the presentation of Nokia N9 in its new guise, on the other hand since its return in style Nokia has always taken advantage of the strong presence of the media on the spot to draw attention to itself with these devices "Reloaded".

Would you be interested in a Nokia N9 reboot? What do you expect from the HMD Global MWC?