NordVPN: taking security seriously, wherever you are

Cybersecurity is a very serious business these days. With an increasing number of stories breaking about hacks and public Wi-Fi scams, browsing the internet with peace of mind is not always easy. Fortunately, with NordVPN, you know that your data is always private, wherever you are in the world.

Why do you need a VPN?

Sometimes when you travel for business or go abroad to study for a period of time, you don’t have access to some of your favorite websites and the streaming services you enjoy at home. Some countries have different censorship laws and bandwidth limits, and this can be frustrating when you just want your online experience to feel exactly as it does at home.

This is where a good VPN comes in. A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, can re-route your internet connection through a server in a country of your choice. Not only does this protect your personal data, safeguard you against hackers and malware, and in some cases even prevent annoying local ads clogging up your experience, but it allows you to use the Internet without regional restrictions.

Perhaps you want to watch BBC iPlayer but you are outside of the UK. A VPN can solve that problem. Maybe you want to access US Netflix but you are studying in Germany. Use a VPN. Perhaps you want to use Facebook in China… you get my drift.

Connect to remote servers all over the world! / © AndroidPIT

How to use NordVPN

NordVPN was born in 2012 and has since grown to become one of the leading names in trusted online security solutions. NordVPN is used by more than eight million internet users worldwide as it continues to strive towards a vision of the internet that I think we can all get on board with. We may have drifted from Tim Berners-Lee’s truly open Internet, but apps and services like NordVPN can at least get us closer to world wide web inventor's original dream.

NordVPN is not just a smartphone app, it’s a service. You can secure up to six different devices including phones, computers and routers. Every time you connect to the VPN your real IP address is immediately replaced with a new one, depending on which remote server you have chosen from the list. The selection is vast, and once you've picked a country, there are multiple cities and servers within that region.

There are multiple servers for each region. / © ANDROIDPIT

If you’d rather just connect to a remote server for say, Manchester, you can hit quick connect and let the VPN hook you up to one of the nearly 200 options. You can also favorite servers for quick access next time.

Once connected, you’ll get a notification to let you know which server you are accessing as well as a summary of the download and upload speeds. From there, you are free to browse the Internet and use apps just like you would at home safely and securely.

You can choose to browse from a wide range of countries. / © AndroidPIT

What makes Nord stand out from other VPN services is its ease of use. Even if you are only just getting learning about this extra layer of online protection, you can set up and account and connect to a remote server in minutes. Also, as NordVPN is outside of US and EU jurisdictions, it has a strict no-log policy, meaning you will never be tracked online.

NordVPN is not a free service. There are an array of plans on offer, starting a just $2.99 per month. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee so if even if you are not sold of the idea of a VPN but are curious, you can try it for a month to see if it works for you.

To get started with NordVPN and boost your personal cybersecurity, click here.

We have a cooperation with the creators of the discussed app. However, this article was written without any influence on the content.