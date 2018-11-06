Nostalgia bait: mobile games designed to exploit you

It's not a revelation that mobile games are often lazy and exploitative. There are exceptions, of course, but the pay-not-to-wait and pay-to-win are the most popular monetization methods used by mobile developers. However, with Diablo Immortal and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite expected to hit the Play store soon, let's look at two current mobile games based on nostalgic franchises as case studies and see what tactics they use to lure us in.

Although we are late in covering this game, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is so egregious in what it does, it needs to be used as an example. Developed by Jam City, under license from Portkey Games, this mobile game's story takes place in the Harry Potter universe, but before the events of the Harry Potter novels. At first glance the premise seems intriguing - you play as a 1st year witch or wizard, whose brother has gone missing. It is your task not only to take Charms and Potions classes, but to uncover what happened to him.

You see many familiar faces along the way - Professors Dumbledore, Snape, McGonagall, Sprout and Flitwick. Of course, Hagrid is there too. The film actors have reprised their roles and voice the in-game characters (with the exception of Alan Rickman), which is probably the best thing about the game. However, that combined with the use of the Hedwig theme from the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone film, is just nostalgic bait. It's there to lull you into a false sense of pleasant familiarity, covering up the cash-grab nature of the Hogwarts Mystery.

What do you actually do in this game? You tap things. That's pretty much it. There are dialogue 'mini games' (if they even deserve to be called that), in which you can choose between three options. Occasionally, you can drag your finger along the screen, imitating the movement required to perform it with a wand.

Instead of a sorting hat quiz, you simply choose your house.

The problem is that energy is required for every action in the game and it's a limited resource. When used up, you can either wait for hours for it to refill or buy some with in-game currency (gems). This is combined with timers for tasks, meaning that if you miss your window after waiting for an energy refill, you have to play the waiting game all over again (pun intended). The other in-game currency is gold coins, which are mostly used for cosmetic purchases and need to be bought with real money, when you don't earn enough from tasks.

It wouldn't be so bad, if the game didn't try to leave you on cliff hangers constantly, destroying any story immersion. The story might be compelling, but most wouldn't know unless they're willingly to shell out exorbitant amounts of money.

As a long-time Harry Potter fan, it doesn't seem like it's worth the time or money anyway. I mean is it really that hard to consider naming your in-game currency galleons, sickles or something that is actually relevant to the universe's lore? It also would have been incredibly easy to just include the existing sorting quiz created for Pottermore by J.K. Rowling herself - instead this game simply let's you choose what house you'd like to be sorted in. If you choose Slytherin as your house, you're also in for a surprise - Snape acts out of character constantly.

As a mystery game, it also would have been a no-brainer to include some riddles and puzzles. After all, we see many of them in the books and in the films - the potion riddle used for protecting the Sorcerer's stone, for example. Yet, despite agreeing with a lot of my points, many reviewers on the Google Play Store still give the game a good rating - Hogwarts Mystery maintains around 4 stars (with over 10 million downloads). I find this baffling - just because it's technically part of the Harry Potter universe doesn't mean you should give the game a free pass. And besides, J.K. Rowling won't be personally offended that you didn't like a game she didn't write or develop.

Overall, Hogwarts Mystery is a blatant example of a nostalgic cash-grab. You'd think that with a name like Harry Potter attached to it, they can follow the cosmetic purchases only models of games such as Fortnite and DOTA 2. Instead all of the passion for the franchise has been squeezed out of it, leaving an empty, microtransaction-riddled husk behind. Let's hope Niantic's Wizards Unite actually does better.

It's time to du-du-duel!

While Hogwarts Mystery doesn't take too long to reveal its true colors, Konami were playing the long-con with their mobile version of the ever popular Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game. When it first came out, Duel Links had made some changes to the game to make playing on mobile easier. Fewer monster card and trap slots, but the core mechanics remained pretty much the same. Cards and characters from different versions of the franchise (Duel Monsters, GX and now 5Ds) were added consistently through interesting events.