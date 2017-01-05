Nvidia's new Shield TV box brings 4K HDR and Google Assistant to your smart home

Nvidia has just announced an updated streaming box, Shield TV, which originally made its debut last year. The updates to the box will include Google Assistant and the ability to stream 4K HDR. Read the details on all the hardware and software updates here.

The Nvidia Shield TV box is available for pre-order and ships later on in January. The price is $199, and you can get it delivered by Amazon as early as January 16 in the US. If the pre-order is sold out on Amazon, check back later as it may be in-stock again soon.

Software and hardware improvements

Of course, it runs Android TV, but it's so much more than a regular TV box. In addition to the updated controller, the box will also come with a dedicated standard remote control that will have support for "always listening" hands-free control.

The Nvidia Shield TV box is meant for people who stream movies, people who want to use it as the center of their smart home, and last but not least, for gamers. For its Steam game store, 1000 titles have already been optimized for the Shield TV and the updated controller.