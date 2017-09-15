Metal Gear Solid 2's Unforgettable Boss Battles

Thanks to its stunning mix of action, story and character design, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty still stands as one of the greatest games ever. Now, this iconic hit is available to download on SHIELD TV.

While the game as a whole is impeccable, it’s the game’s epic boss battles that truly stand out. Each features a cinematic lead up that perfectly turns up the tension, and escalates in a thrilling shootout that will test every ounce of your playing skills. Here are five of the game’s memorable encounters that await you in the latest addition to SHIELD TV’s library.

Fatman

This oversized villain dressed in heavy armor (original NES Metal Gear fans will remember the bomb blast suit) may seem slow-footed, but his roller blades allow him to dash around with ease. Finishing him off requires you to be as quick on your feet as you are on the trigger. Fatman’s explosives expertise means the battlefield is littered with bombs, so stay on guard or all your best tactics will literally explode in your face.

Vamp / © NVIDIA/Konami Computer Entertainment

Vamp

The Metal Gear series has featured plenty of strange and mysterious characters but few can outclass the seemingly undead maestro of mayhem known as Vamp. Possessing superhuman abilities that are surpassed only by his thirst for human blood, Vamp is an absolute pain to deal with. Even when you cut him down, he rises again like some sort of horror movie monster. Still, his incredible back story, bizarre powers and macabre personality make your fight against Vamp one of the highlights of Metal Gear 2: Sons of Liberty.

Harrier

As if going toe-to-toe with the game’s human bosses weren’t bad enough, this imaginative boss fight forces you to contend with a Harrier fighter jet while confined to a small catwalk. Thankfully, you’re armed with a Stinger missile launcher capable of locking onto the fast moving jet. Series star Solid Snake is also on hand to throw down some valuable supplies. But even with these advantages, this formidable foe can easily do you in, so stay on your toes.

RAY / © NVIDIA/Konami Computer Entertainment

Metal Gear RAY: x 3

In the series lore, the Metal Gear are walking tanks representing the height of military power, capable of bringing entire nations to their knees. Metal Gear 2: Sons of Liberty features an upgraded version called RAY that operates using an advanced artificial intelligence control system for even greater combat effectiveness. Going up against a single RAY would be bad enough, but in one climactic battle, you have to contend with three of these walking weapon platforms at once. It’s a memorable fight that leads to some interesting plot twists so clearing this battle is like a double reward.

Solidus Snake

The final boss battle of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty deserves special mention for a few reasons. First, it trades the big action sequences of previous battles for an intimate sword-based showdown between Raiden and the game’s lead villain, Solidus Snake. Second, it provides valuable insight into the game’s plot as numerous revelations are sprinkled in throughout the fight. While it isn’t necessarily mind-blowing in terms of visceral action, the fight with Solidus is a cerebral finale that brings the game to a satisfying and dramatic close.

For the first time on Android, Konami’s seminal stealth sequel, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, is available to download. You can get it now on Google Play exclusively for NVIDIA’s Tegra X1-powered entertainment platform, SHIELD TV.