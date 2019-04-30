Oculus Quest hands-on: VR unchained

Facebook's Oculus Quest has been teased for many months now, promising a true breakthrough in the world of virtual reality. A standalone VR kit that can be played out of the box without the inconvenient (and expensive) need to connect to a PC or smartphone. No cables, no external sensors, 6DoF motion tracking, and access to a wide content library of apps and games. We had some time to play with the Oculus Quest, the VR headset on a...mission...to conquer the mainstream.

An Oculus Evolution

The Oculus Quest shows its ancestry and will look familiar to anyone who knows the Oculus Rift, but it's a remarkable achievement to pack so much computing power into a compact and lightweight (571g) package . The straps are adjustable from the sides and it's remarkably comfortable, In testing, I was able to go through energetic gaming sessions for about an hour before feeling pressure on the front of my face (and even then, much less so than with other VR headsets).

There's a slider on the front of the headset to adjust the inter-pupil distance of the lenses, and an extra frame you can insert to create more space if you're wearing glasses. Overall, the Quest is well designed and it didn't take myself or anyone else longer than a few seconds to find a good fit. My only complaint (and I wasn't the only one who experienced this) was that my nose didn't fill the gap left for it, thus leaving a small window to reality at the bottom of my vision. Better to have too much space than too little in this case, there'll be more people who will experience less than perfect immersion because of this, and may have to look into custom face covers.

Pick up and play: the Oculus Quest and controllers. / © AndroidPIT

In my opinion, Oculus has always had the best controllers of all the main VR platforms, and the included Oculus Touch controllers don't disappoint. The controllers are small and light, with two buttons, home button, trigger, grip and thumbstick all within easy reach. One issue I usually see newcomers to VR struggle with is the controls, but with Oculus Touch, every input rests close to your fingers so you don't lose your way around them. The controllers are battery-powered (AA).

Among the most intuitive VR controllers. / © AndroidPIT

Also included in the box is a charging cable, the only tether that you'll occasionally have to plug into the Oculus Quest. The battery life of the device will depend upon use of course. In our initial sessions, we could get just under three hours with the demo games before plugging it in.

The front cushioning is comfortable. / © AndroidPIT

Rather than earphones, Oculus Quest has speakers built into the headset as well as a microphone. The positional audio is decent - in immersive games, you'll sometimes need to use your hearing to hear your teammates or something sneaking up behind you. This can be good for when you also want to be able to hear other people around you or keep an ear out for your real-world surroundings. There are two 3.5mm headphone jacks so that you can connect headphones if you want to.

Sets up like a dream

One nice thing about cutting the PC out of the equation is just how fast and easy it is to get started with the Quest right out of the box. All you need to do after unpacking is download the Oculus app for your smartphone and register an account. This just takes a minute and since, then I haven't had to check my smartphone for anything. Compared to running a VR software on a Windows PC, it's an absolute dream. Just pick up and play, straight into the action.

The cameras are positioned to track a wide area. / © AndroidPIT

Thanks to the four integrated tracking cameras, you can still see your real-world surroundings through the headset. Oculus calls this feature Oculus Insight and it's fantastically useful for setting up your play area with this mobile headset. The world around you appears in black and white and distances are not quite perfect—it made me feel like a ghost looking in from another dimension, but it means that you can scan your play area to make sure that you aren't bumping into the furniture of family members. Once you define this area, you're ready to play, and Quest will automatically revert to Insight vision if you step out of bounds—a handy safety feature.

The included tutorial is excellent. It introduces a play environment and simple games step by step, does a brilliant job of easing newbies into VR and getting them familiar with all the potential of the Oculus Touch controls. You handle virtual objects, learn how to grip and point, shoot and dance. I invited a few VR virgins to try the Oculus Quest, and I'd never seen anyone pick it up so fast, thanks to the elimination of many of the hurdles involved in past VR solutions.