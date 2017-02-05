OK Google isn't working: here's how to fix it

Google Now was supposed to help us all exist in a futuristic utopia where we carried our own permanently available assistants in our pockets. But instead, many Android users have found that the feature has just left them repeating the phrase 'OK Google' over and over again into an unresponsive phone, no doubt drawing some strange looks in the process.
But don't despair just yet, there are a few simple fixes you can try that should get the voice recognition software working and keep your thumbs free from the risk of repetitive strain injury.
1. Check your language settings
If Google Now isn't responding to you, maybe it is because you're speaking the wrong language. US English will be the default language for many users, but it's still worth checking in the Voice section of your Language Settings menu and altering as required. There you will see dozens of language options, each one with a checkbox, so you can set primary and secondary languages if desired. Google will automatically detect which language you're speaking and switch between them automagically. If you're multilingual, be warned that voice recognition for languages other than English can sometimes be subpar.
Updating your language pack may also solve your problem. Go to Voice > Search Language Settings > Offline Speech Recognition > English (US) > Update Available.
2. Check the microphone on your device
As a voice-based system, Google Now relies on uninterrupted access to your smartphone's microphone. When you open the Google app, the microphone icon on the right hand side of the search bar should appear bold, with fully-formed lines. If it has a dotted line, you may have a problem with your microphone.
This may be caused by debris in the small microphone hole often found next to the charging port – have a careful poke around with a safety pin or similar to clear it out and you'll often fix the problem. If that doesn't work, check the microphone settings within the Google app.
Occasionally, apps running in the background are making noises which may interfere with the microphone picking up your voice, so check these too – and close any that you think may be making noise.
3. Disable S Voice if you have a Samsung
Although there is no clear reason why, it appears as though Google Now and the S Voice feature on Samsung phones like the S6 and S6 Edge are not always compatible. If you have a Samsung with S Voice installed and would prefer to use Google Now, your best bet might be to disable S Voice on your device entirely.
4. Rule out all the simple fixes
This may be stating the obvious but the feature does need Wi-Fi or data to operate, so make sure your device is connected before you try a search. Also, and this is probably the oldest advice in the book, it never hurts to do a quick reboot – sometimes magic really does happen. Also, check to make sure Ok Google is actually turned on.
5. Re-train OK Google voice model
Sometimes, for reasons unknown, Google Now doesn't retain the commands you have given it. If all else fails, it might be time to re-train your digital companion.
In order to do this, you'll need to go to the Google Settings App, locate the Search & Now option, followed by Voice then OK Google detection. Now just hit Retrain Voice Model and say "OK Google" three times, as you did when you initially set it up.
Have you had problems with Google Now? Have we missed any useful fixes? Let us know below.
I completely powered down (the phone, not me) and when I powered back on little Miss OK Google was back! When in doubt, reboot!
Fix solution... Very simple turn off all accessiblity .some app try to off mic by help of accessibility might be kingoroot app do this and then retrain Google voice its definatily work. After that u able to use Google now in all window
Thanks bro😃
Ok my google will not load a lot of wep sites I have no idea what is happening it just say the it can't find the server but it worked just 2 minutes ago what is happening
My OK Google just stopped listening about a week ago. The microphone is fine. I went though the 20 suggested on-line fixes without any luck and even called my cell phone support. No Joy. I finally went to the ultimate support source ... my young employees. They went into the Google application and remove all updates (you can't uninstall it). I then restarted the phone and of course Google would not work at at. I then updated the Google app and presto! It works again. Simple is good.
Using the Google Pixels C I keep getting told the microphone is not working and to reboot the tablet. I Just cannot get it to work at all. The mic works fine on all things it has to, EXCEPT the one thing I want it to LOL
The solution on Pixel:
Settings
Battery
(Upper right three dots)
Battery optimization
All apps
De optimize OK Google enrollment and Google app
Trying to use ok google to phone my wife 'Jude', keeps calling 'Judith Benson'; Changed contact to 'Lewis mam', now when I say ' ok google phone Jude' google says 'calling Lewis mam mobile'. Any ideas?
It continues to tell me google is offline to check my connection but im hooked to wifi and have full service. Anyone have this issue and know how to fix it?
I will share with you what I did, although I have no way of knowing if this is exactly what made mine start working again. I had the very same problem you're describing, and tried all the options listed here, to no avail. I opened the Google app, opened the 3 horizontal bars at top left, went to Settings, chose Voice, then chose the Question Mark in the circle icon at top right, and sent a Feedback (at the bottom of the page). I described briefly that Voice stopped working for no reason, that I had tried every option listed with no luck. 2 days later, I went to use Google Voice out of sheer habit, and it was working again!! Good luck with yours.
What useless help... Come here looking for troubleshooting this on my phone and what is the first thing: Go to Voice... What? Where is voice, because I can't find any program or app on my phone called voice and there is nothing in the settings menu labeled voice which means that either we are talking completely different versions of the Android interface or you need to provide more details about where this 'Voice' is, because I'm looking elsewhere for my answer and not spending half an hour trying to find Voice on my phone.
PS: yes, I see the part about changing settings in the languages, but I don't see Voice in that area of the menu.
You can find voice in the settings menu in the Google app. Hope I could help!
Hope I can help. If you go to the icon called Apps, (a square full of little boxes), and choose the G inside a circle Icon, then the 3 bars at top left, and Settings, you will find Voice. Also, if your Voice has stopped working, refer to the reply I posted to Joshua (above yours) and maybe that will work for you too. Good luck.
When i say Okay Google the screen comes on but does not make an opening sound. If I'm not looking at the screen I don't know when to start talking. I've looked for it in settings but simply can't find it. Any suggestions?
Narrowed it down to Step 5 and that worked. Thanks for the article.
I Suddenly had this problem on my Samsung s6. I ended up locating the svoice app and disabled it. Now all good.
This article is not correct. There is no option there to retrain voice model on my Samsung Galaxy Core Prime. I'm highly upset.
Go to settings, go to Google (in personal section), go to Search & Now, go to Voice, go to "Ok Google" detection, the under "Ok Google" Voice Model at the bottom click Retrain Voice Model. This is for a S6 hopefully it's the same for your phone. Good luck!!
I have the Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime and I had a similar problem; the fix was to open the Google app itself not Google Now or Google Play- then click the bar in the top left with the three horizontal lines. Your settings should be in there. Hope this helps!
Just wanted to share my solution for anyone else who up might be in the same boat. No Google voice rec services were working on my Nexus 5x. I tried all the methods described in the article to restore functionality. In the end all I had to do was make a quick phone call and magically my mic was working with all voice rec services again. East enough thing to try. Hope it works for you.