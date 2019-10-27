A day with the Samsung Galaxy Fold: a stunning smartphone!

Available for sale since September 18, the Galaxy Fold is currently enjoying a quiet career, far from the buzz it has generated since its announcement, and before sharing my final impressions of the terminal with you in the coming days, I would like to share with you my first day with it.

As always, I must first of all be honest with you. The arrival of folding smartphones is of particular interest to me and arouses a certain amount of excitement. Once I got started, I quickly understood why Samsung's new flagship was one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2019.

An undeniable wow-factor

It is difficult not to be attracted to the Galaxy Fold's folding mechanism. Like the first iPhone in 2007, the Galaxy Fold provokes a surge of curiosity among most people, including those for whom technology is not their passion. For example, my mother, far from being a geek like me, even explained to me that she particularly appreciated the big screen once it was unfolded.

Yes, the Galaxy Fold is far from being the prettiest smartphone on the market, nor the thinnest or most convenient to handle, but the fact remains that the device has a certain elegance. The hinge, reviewed and corrected by Samsung for this second launch, seems well designed and the action of folding or unfolding the smartphone is done in a natural way thanks to powerful magnets and a sound that inspires confidence.

Folding and unfolding the smartphone is child's play / © AndroidPIT

Thanks to this foldable screen concept, Samsung can offer an especially large screen of 7.3 inches (7.1 inches if you remove the notch at the top right) while keeping a "compact" format when folded to facilitate its transport.

Samsung App Continuity is a nice surprise

One of the things that struck me the most during my first day with the Galaxy Fold was its software. Samsung has never impressed me on a software level in recent years and I was afraid of the experience on this foldable smartphone. While One UI has brought Samsung up to speed with its competitors, this is far from the speed of a OnePlus smartphone with OxygenOS. Fortunately, the South Korean manufacturer had the good idea of offering a feature called Samsung App Continuity on its first foldable.

With this optimization, it is possible to use an application on one of the two screens and automatically switch to the other screen if you fold or unfold the smartphone. In practice, it is perfectly in line with the promises. Applications switch simply and continuously. I didn't notice any bugs during these first 24 hours. Samsung even offers the ability to choose the applications you want to continue using on both screens.

The software part is a nice surprise from the Galaxy Fold / © AndroidPIT

Multitasking also makes sense on the Galaxy Fold's large screen. It is then possible to check your emails while surfing the web and watching a video. By adding a Bluetooth keyboard, it is even possible to imagine that the Galaxy Fold could become a real small laptop.

In terms of performance, the smartphone is also not a problem for me at the moment. It is possible to juggle between applications without any difficulty. For gaming, the device is also very good. More good news comes when you realize that Galaxy Fold practically never heats up at all.

A promising battery

Among the small satisfactions during this first day, I must also mention battery life. The device has two batteries for a total capacity of 4,235 mAh. The Galaxy Fold made it easy to keep the day of autonomy with more than intensive use. Wireless charging is also on the agenda.

Unfortunately, if I was pleasantly surprised by the Fold's endurance, the same cannot be said of the charging. Unlike the Galaxy Note 10, the smartphone can only be recharged with a 10 Watt charger. To refill 50 percent of the battery, you must, therefore, wait about forty minutes. The full charge takes just under two hours.

The small 4.6-inch screen at the front is enough for me / © AndroidPIT

Some important compromises to make

When using a foldable smartphone, it is also legitimate to question the solidity of the device, especially since the setbacks encountered by some American testers and Samsung's instructions give way to mistrust. And the answer is obvious: yes, the Galaxy Fold is a different kind of smartphone. It is not possible to handle it in the same way as a conventional smartphone, and that is why (apart from its price) I will not recommend its purchase.

During my first day, I always handled the smartphone with great care, always ensuring that the smartphone was properly cared for and protected from any external hazards. Care must be taken at all times to avoid dirty or wet hands to avoid damage. Even when you touch the screen, don't use your fingernails or you'll scratch (and ruin) the Galaxy Fold display. And forget about waterproofing, while most high-end smartphones today have this feature.

Do you have any questions about the device that you would like me to answer? Feel free to ask them for comments.