Here's what One UI on the Galaxy Watch Active looks like

Meanwhile there is hardly any doubt that Samsung will present a new Smartwatch in addition to the Galaxy S10 . This is shown in the first pictures without the typical Samsung bezel. First screenshots show what effects this has on the user interface.

While the "old" UI is still used for the Galaxy Watch, Samsung is already putting the new One UI over the Galaxy Watch Active. The changes between the new and old UI are less drastic than between the Samsung Experience and One UI on the Samsung smartphones.

As the name suggests, the Galaxy Watch Active is all about fitness. So there are some new minimalist watchfaces, which show hardly more than the time and date, and new ones with the focus on sports. The configurable faces can be used to start special workouts with a fingertip or to display information on your fitness goals.

Numerous new watchfaces are added. / © Sammobile

Also new is a central activity tracker that uses color codes to display things like steps, whether the user has moved in the last hour or how many minutes he has worked during the day. In addition, there are new animations and special rewards for achieving goals designed to motivate the wearer to be more active.

Samsung was inspired by the rings of the Apple Watch. / © Sammobile

For the Galaxy Watch Active, Samsung also screwed on the heart rate monitor. The Smartwatch alerts the wearer when the heart rate exceeds a predetermined maximum during training or rest. Even more different workouts than before are detected automatically.

The Galaxy Watch Active detects when the heart rate is unusually high. / © Sammobile

Specs of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

The equipment currently expects a 1.1 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels, under which the dual-core chip Exynos 9110 works with 4 GB memory and 768 MB RAM. Also on board are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC as well as a 230 mAh battery. The operating system version should be Tizen 4.0.0.3.

The Galaxy Watch Active is expected to be unveiled together with the Galaxy S10 on February 20th at the Samsung Unpacked Event.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy Watch Active? What do you think of the UI?