Is the OnePlus 5 coming instead of the OnePlus 4?

Authored by: Shu On Kwok

OnePlus fans are confused. The latest rumors suggest there will be no OnePlus 4 and that the OnePlus 5 will arrive instead. And the reason for that is likely due to a cultural peculiarity.

OnePlus 5 instead of the OnePlus 4

Why would OnePlus want to skip the number four in naming its 2017 flagship? Well, because it's a Chinese company and in the Chinese language, the pronunciation of the number four is very close to the word for ‘death,’ so much so that the number four is almost equated with death.

In fact, the number four in Chinese culture is like the number 13 in Western countries. Many high-rise buildings and hotels in China do not have a 4th or 14th floor, and rooms with a 4 are often also omitted.

The OnePlus 5 with ceramic housing?

According to the latest rumors, the OnePlus 5 will have a ceramic or glass chassis. The ceramic option makes some sense, as OnePlus already has some experience thanks to the limited edition version of the OnePlus X. If it follows the same approach, it's more likely that the OnePlus 5 will only have a back plate made of ceramics, as was the case with the OnePlus X.

There are also suggestions that the OnePlus 5 will take a little inspiration from Samsung's S7 Edge design, and feature dual curved edges. 

AndroidPIT Samsung galaxy s7 edge review
The OnePlus 5 might get dual curved edges like the Samsung S7 Edge's. / © AndroidPIT
OnePlus 5:  technical specifications

Regarding the inner workings of the OnePlus 5, the manufacturer will, of course, be improving on last year's model.

A Snapdragon 835 processor by Qualcomm is possible, as is 6 GB of RAM. OnePlus will certainly make the jump to WQHD (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) for the display in 2017, so that it does not fall behind the competing Android smartphones from Samsung, LG, and others.

However, other rumors suggest that it could feature a Snapdragon 821 or 830 chipset instead, and on board memory will be set at either 64GB or 128GB, depending on the model configuration. It's also said to include a USB Type-C connector and large 4,000mAh battery pack. 

OnePlus 5: sales starting in summer 2017?

The release of OnePlus’ top smartphone has always been in the summer. That customary release schedule will probably continue with the OnePlus 5. There are no rumors yet, but we strongly believe that the OnePlus 5 will be offered at a very attractive price. The OnePlus 3T was $40 more expensive than the OnePlus 3, but this was still cheaper to comparable smartphones with similar specs.

Do you think that OnePlus will skip the OnePlus 4? Would you be interesting in getting a phone with a ceramic housing?

17 comments

  •   22
    storm 54 minutes ago Link to comment

    Skipping numbers over superstitions. Silly.

  •   1
    ajvad 1 month ago Link to comment

    I am using OP2 since it is release. I really like quality both hardware and software and i wouldn't like to upgrade Unless there is any major H/W changes. But i would like to get proper mail App from OP Family. Still they don't have any MAIL APP from their Oxygen OS
    I am waiting Team....

  •   1

    I bought the OnePlus X - wouldn't switch for anything... Unless they made another ceramic phone. Completely Classy!

  •   5
    andy 2 months ago Link to comment

    I find some of comments on these decisions amusing (I have a oneplus one) 4k, waterproof,w wireless charging and i bet you still want it for £400👍😁

  •   2

    i need in one plus wireless charging and 4k display with 8gb ram and 1tb internal memory with water resistant and dust resistant and latest 880 processer

  •   2

    Only thing I know is my oneplus is great.My favorite phone by far. My Google 6p was fun and probley nest best.And I trust what they are doing. Just great phones the price is just a plus........ If you haven't been a owner of one .Really should try oneplus out.

  •   1

    I don't want a ceramic back just stick with metal it looks and feels better and there won't be any fingerprints. If oneplus does decide to use ceramic I'm not going to buy it.

  •   4

    Superstition over logical numbering sequence makes no sense to me.

    I need a textured back. If they make it slippery, I hope they offer an easy way to cover it up like they did with the 3.

  •   1

    Lol. That's very interesting about the number meaning. Question on ceramic though.. How scratch resistant would that be? I'm thinking they also may put wireless charging in there.

      2 months ago Link to comment

      If the phone comes with a ceramic back, we will let you know if it seems scratch-resistant or easy to damage in our review!

  •   2
    Ben Hsu 2 months ago Link to comment

    I think the should as 1 plus 4 in Chinese sounds very similar to 1 family die which means death to the whole family…

  •   1
    Andy Y 2 months ago Link to comment

    A lot of buildings in China skip the 4th floor as well.

