OnePlus 5G smartphone prototype to be shown off at MWC

OnePlus is preparing for its participation in the Mobile World Congress and they're jumping on one of the biggest current smartphone trends - 5G. To this end, the company will present its first device with the new technology on board at the tech fair in Barcelona.

Sony and its Xperia XZ4, the Nokia 9 PureView with its 5 cameras, Huawei's foldable smartphone, OPPO's x10 optical zoom and much more. All the big manufacturers are preparing themselves and announcing their events at MWC, the famous technology fair that will take place from the 25 to 28 February in Barcelona.

Will 5G soon be a reality? / © Deutsche Telekom

OnePlus, of course, also has surprises in store. Its participation in the MWC will be centered around 5G, with a presentation of the first 5G smartphone prototype from the company. That's why they have invited the press on 25 and 26 February along with its CEO, Pete Lau, and Qualcomm heavyweights, such as Cristiano R. Amon - its president. The participation of the chip manufacturers makes us think that this new OnePlus smartphone will continue betting on the Snapdragon 855 in addition to the new Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

What else do we know about the new device? Its price will be much more expensive than what we are used to from OnePlus, being between $200 and $300 more expensive than the OnePlus 6T. Its release, however, is not expected until at least next May.

The OnePlus 6T, its latest model / © AndroidPIT

Of course, this new device should not be confused with the future OnePlus 7, which will see the light of day around next summer. What's more, it is not expected to be a bestseller, but rather a first test of the company's 5G technology. Its high price, as well as the fact that the infrastructure is still non-existent in most countries, make this smartphone little more than a prototype.

What about you? Are you excited about the arrival of 5G smartphones? Let us know in the comments.