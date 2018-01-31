OnePlus 5T receives Oreo update, OnePlus 5 gets Face Unlock

The Beta phase has now ended. OnePlus are rolling out their official Android Oreo update, OxygenOS 5.0.2, for the OnePlus 5T . A small percentage of users are receiving it today, and we can expect more and more devices to receive it over the next few days. There's also some good news for those of you using the OnePlus 5 , too, as you can now enjoy using face recognition technology to unlock your smartphone.

Just yesterday we saw the open Beta 3 update on the OnePlus 5T, with improvements for the Clipboard function and navigation gestures that were comparable to that of the iPhone X. Now, a new update has been released with the final version of Android. Here you can see the full changelog:

System

Upgraded Android version to Oreo(8.0)

New design for Quick Settings

General bug fixes and improvements

Applied CPU security patch: CVE-2017-13218

Applications

Updated Launcher to v2.2

Updated Gallery to v2.0

Updated Weather to v1.9

Updated File Manager to v1.7.6

Known Issues

Problems with internet connectivity

The update includes the Oreo features developed by Google, including Smart Text Selection and optimized Quick Settings, as well as app updates and bug fixes. But whether all of the features from the Open Beta 3 will also be included in this update is unclear. If you want to find out, you could go into settings and try to update it manually.

Have you managed to install the update? Tell us all about it in the comments.

OnePlus 5 update: OxygenOS 5.0.5 introduces Face Unlock

Earlier this January, the OnePlus 5 received the Oreo update and now, innovative technology has been made available to the 5T's predeccesor: unlocking the phone via facial recognition. Here is the official changelog:

January Security Patch

Bug fixes and general improvements

Update launcher to version 2.2

Gallery update to version 1.7.6

Optimized digital stabilization in video recording

Check your settings to see if the OTA update is available to you, and don't forget to make sure you have a stable Wi-Fi connection and enough battery life before you begin installing it.