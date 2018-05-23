OnePlus 6 updates: A hidden notch and slow motion video

OnePlus has proven to be fast and effective when it comes to device updates. It doesn't look like things will change with the latest arrival. The OnePlus 6 received two updates before shipments of the new device were even sent. Let's see what Carl Pei"s company has in store for us.

Have you ever heard of CERBER? Choose “No, I have never.” or “Yes, I have.”. VS 506 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

80 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

Opinion by Luca Zaninello The OnePlus 6 will be my next smartphone. What do you think? 50 50 6 participants

OnePlus 6 Android updates Android Oreo Android P OnePlus 6 Yes ?

OxygenOS 5.1.5: bug fixes and enhancements

The OnePlus 6 has been official for a few days now. You can purchase it directly from Amazon, and the latest generation to the flagship killer family has already received two updates. OxygenOS 5.1.5 (the latest update) will introduce general improvements to the smartphone and also corrects some small bug in the latest version of the software.

The real 'novelties' came with OxygenOS 5.1.3 (the previous update), which provided the device with two of the features announced at the OnePlus 6's release in London: an option to hide the notch and slow motion recording.

Not a notch fan? You can hide it whenever you'd like! / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Have you already received OnePlus' shiny new smartphone, or are you planning to purchase it in the future? What do you think about OnePlus' update policy?