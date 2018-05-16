OnePlus 6 hands-on: A first class smartphone

OnePlus is all about first-class smartphones and a loyal and honest community. Can the OnePlus 6 meet the community’s expectations of a top smartphone while attracting new fans? Our first hands-on review will share our first impressions.

More smartphone monotony

With the One Plus 6, the Chinese manufacturer has jumped onto the bandwagon with its glass back, a design feature that many smartphones have opted for recently. They had to think of something original with the matte black version. We didn’t have the devices yet in our hands for our hands-on and small details in the workmanship may still change before sales start. All in all, the OnePlus 6 is well manufactured.

As announced: the OnePlus 6 has the notch in the display. / © AndroidPIT

But loyal OnePlus fans have to get used to the slider for notifications, because instead of placing it on the left side, it’s now on the right. OnePlus has also changed the arrangement of the dual camera on the back, because it’s now in the middle of the back and in line with the fingerprint sensor.

The notification slider is now on the right side of the frame. / © AndroidPIT

Technically top notch, but also boring

When it comes to technology, OnePlus users are used to being served the latest top hardware. This is also the case for the OnePlus 6. It comes with a Snapdragon 845 from Qualcomm, including the Adreno 630 graphics unit, UFS 2.1 memory, which consists of LPDDR4X modules. In addition, there’s a 3,300 mAh and a 6.28-inch Full Optic AMOLED display. The engine in the OnePlus 6 is the Snapdragon 845. It’s worthwhile to look at our reviews for the Sony Xperia XZ2, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S and LG G7, since these three smartphones are similarly equipped, with small differences in memory, display resolution, or memory.

If the OnePlus logo were removed, the OnePlus 6 might pass as a pimped out Oppo R15 Pro. / © AndroidPIT

In terms of the camera, the OnePlus 6 is better equipped than its predecessor, but almost like with all of its technical components, the OnePlus tends to borrow from other manufacturers. As my colleague provocatively described during his camera review for the Oppo R15 Pro, OnePlus took the camera from its sister company and implanted it the OnePlus 6. The combination of the Sony IMX 519 main image sensor and the IMX 376K isn’t new. We’re not certain to what extent OnePlus has more effectively optimized the software in comparison with the Oppo R15 Pro. You can read about what the camera hardware is capable of in the camera test for the Oppo R15 Pro by my colleague Luca.