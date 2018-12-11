OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition: more than a slick design

It's official: After the Colette Edition and the Star Wars Edition of the predecessors, the OnePlus 6T has a special edition just in time for its 5th birthday: The so-called McLaren Edition doesn't just bring external changes with it.

As you can see from the pictures of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, the traditional papaya orange of the Formula 1 racing team is discreetly picked up and featured in the lower half of the frame. The McLaren logo can also be seen on the back. On the back and under the glass back itself, the design is reminiscent of McLaren's AA Grade Carbon Fiber used in the McLaren MCL33 2018 Formula 1 car.

The back of the OnePlus 6T is intended to be reminiscent of McLaren racing cars / © OnePlus

No less interesting is the interior of the special edition, because the OnePlus 6T comes with 10 GB of RAM. However, hardly any user will notice the difference to the maximum 8 GB version available so far. Warp Charge 30 looks different. The new OnePlus charging standard is designed to provide energy for the entire day in a single 20-minute charge.

This is made possible by a newly developed charger and an improved battery design, according to the manufacturer. Here the energy flows to the smartphone without slowing down, even when the device is in use, and without generating excessive heat. OnePlus probably has something on a par with OPPO's Super-VOOC technology. Both belong to the BBK Group, which suggests that OPPO has provided the OnePlus technology.

The only thing missing is that the frame doesn't glow orange in the dark / © OnePlus

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will be available from December 13th in Western Europe and North America and shortly thereafter in India, China and Scandinavia. The price is €699 (around $796). The device also comes with a book about the history of both companies and the iconic Speedmark, which is also made of carbon fiber. According to OnePlus, the new special edition marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between the two companies.

What do you think about the new collaboration? Would you buy one?