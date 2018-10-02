Why the OnePlus 6T will be October’s standout smartphone

In October, the competition in the smartphone market is expected to be fierce. Several flagships will be officially revealed and each device will want to attract as many users as possible. Although phone choice is subjective, there are certain factors that help the OnePlus 6T stand out. Here’s why you should be tempted by this device.

OnePlus' strategy is known. Every six months, the manufacturer launches a new device. The OnePlus 6 will, therefore, be leaving soon. To justify its replacement, the brand is, fortunately, offering some new features. If the OnePlus 6T will be the death of the mini-jack plug (a first for the brand!), the fact remains that the device will offer some interesting features.

Finally, a fingerprint reader under the screen!

The fingerprint reader is one of the most appreciated features by users. Nowadays they are very fast, allowing you to unlock your smartphone in an instant, and sometimes even benefit from other features. The good news is, a fingerprint reader directly integrated into the screen could be incorporated on the OnePlus 6T. Thus, the smartphone could offer a technology that is almost unprecedented at the moment, especially at the price point (around $500) where the device will be marketed.

The manufacturer has confirmed the information to our American CNET colleagues: "We unlock our phones several times a day, and unlocking the screen reduces the number of steps to perform the action. By adding this feature to other screen unlocking methods such as facial recognition, users will have the option of unlocking the device in a much more convenient way for them."

The OnePlus 6T will offer a fingerprint reader under the screen. © Slashleaks

A more discreet notch

Failing to abandon the notch, OnePlus decided to reduce its size. The OnePlus 6T display will house what has become known as a waterdrop notch. Oppo and OnePlus smartphones are very similar. The recent examples on the OnePlus 6 and Oppo R15 are obvious. The images of the Oppo R17 give us a an idea of the design of the OnePlus 6T, as well as leaks of the device.

The OnePlus 6T is will have a 6.41-inch OLED display (compared to 6.28-inches on the OP6) with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, or a density of 402 pixels per inch.