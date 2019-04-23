OnePlus 7 launch event set for May: date, times and tickets

It's official, OnePlus has sent invitations to the launch event of the OnePlus 7 , which will be a very special occasion for the company, marking the first time OnePlus presents a global launch with three concurrent events on three continents. Another first, the OnePlus 7 won't come on its own, but as part of a complete series with a Pro variant.

The date is set for Tuesday, May 14 at 11 AM in New York , 4 PM in London and 20:15 in Bangalore. Tickets for the event in London Printworks are available now through OnePlus.com. Early bird tickets are sold until April 25 at a discounted price of 16 GBP, or 18 euros. After that, standard tickets and Plus One tickets will be available.

Previous OnePlus launch events have sold out fast, so if you're interested in seeing and testing the new smartphone series before anyone else, it is advisable to book soon. The OnePlus 6 launch in London last year was sold out in just ten hours. Around 8,000 fans worldwide are estimated to attend.