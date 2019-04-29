New OnePlus 7 Pro video causes camera confusion

After several leaks, the OnePlus 7 Pro now even appears in a music video, causing some confusion about the camera setup again. Meanwhile, DisplayMate has already given the smartphone a top rating.

Meanwhile, a music video by Meri Odhe Naal causes some confusion. In the beginning, she apparently makes phone calls with the new OnePlus 7 Pro, whose display occupies almost the entire front without a notch. But it gets funny when you look at the back, because the model with a dual camera resembles the OnePlus 6T.

Manufacturer OnePlus continues its marketing campaign almost two weeks before the launch of its new flagship smartphone. This includes a photo in which company CEO Pete Lau, sitting at the breakfast table, "coincidentally" has the OnePlus 7 Pro lying next to him - of course well protected in a case. The large recess in it is another indication of a triple camera installed here.

The video is explicitly labeled with "OnePlus Playback", but the manufacturer deliberately wanted to cause some confusion. Despite this teaser, the manufacturer itself has already confirmed that the new OnePlus 7 will contain a triple camera.

DisplayMate gives the OnePlus 7 Pro a top Score

While the launch of the OnePlus 7 is only two weeks away, DisplayMate's experts are already likely to have gotten their hands on the new smartphone and subject it to tests. The testers already gave an indication of the result via Twitter, announcing that the OnePlus smartphone has received the highest display rating of A+. However, the complete test will follow only on 14 May.

DisplayMate's in-depth Lab Tests of the OnePlus 7 Pro OLED Display have just been completed, earning our Highest A+ Display Rating. Our in-depth Display Shoot-Out will be published here on May 14. — DisplayMate Tech (@DisplayMate) April 29, 2019

CEO Pete Lau has also advertised his own display as "stunning" and said he was "stunned" when he first saw the smartphone with the new panel. Rumour has it that one of the reasons is the 90 Hz refresh rate of the AMOLED panel.

Rumour has it that OnePlus 7 will be available in three versions this year. In addition to a normal model, there should also be a Pro and a 5G model. Of course, there is high-end hardware under the hood again, but this year the price is expected to rise significantly.