We finally know the price of the OnePlus 7 Pro (in Europe)

The new OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are coming soon. Pending their official launch on May 14 at an event in London, the prices of the various variants of the OnePlus 7 have leaked online, the information seems rather credible, as it comes from the very reliable Roland Quandt.

Like every six months, the new OnePlus devices are highly anticipated by users, especially by the brand's community, which is particularly active on the Internet. The previous phones having chalked up as a great success, the new generation is therefore expected to be firmly established, especially since for the first time the Chinese manufacturer should announce not one but two new smartphones.

OnePlus moves up the range

On the price side, according to our informant, prices would be on the rise. With the OnePlus 7 Pro, the brand is indeed experimenting for the first time with a slightly more upmarket phone and will offer an even more high-end device. Obviously, prices are rising and reaching a new peak for the young brand.

Thus, it will cost at least 699 euros for the OnePlus 7 Pro version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Two other variants are also available. As Roland Quandt points out, depending on the country, prices may vary by ten euros or so, depending on local taxes in force.

Here is the summary of the prices:

6GB/128GB: 699/709€

8GB/256 GB: 749/759€

12GB/256GB: 819/829€

#OnePlus7Pro base spec (6/128GB) to be priced at 699 Euro in most European countries, like Germany. In some, like Spain, base model is priced at 709 Euro. Can confirm other models priced as reported elsewhere earlier: 8/256GB = 749/759€, 12/256GB = 819/829€. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 9, 2019

The specs are well known by now

As a reminder, according to the leaking data sheet, the OnePlus 7 Pro should offer a new design with a pop-up camera and a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that is fully borderless and without a notch on the front. OnePlus has apparently obtained the highest score in DisPlayMate screen tests with an A+ score. The phone will also be quite heavy with a weight of 210 grams.

For the rest, under the hood, we should find the Snapdragon 855 processor, a 4,000 mAh battery, a UFS 3.0 memory and a triple camera (a 16 MP wide-angle sensor, the 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and an 8 MP sensor for a 3x zoom). It will run Android Pie 9.0.

This is what the OnePlus 7 Pro should look like. / © WinFuture

Are you considering buying a OnePlus 7 Pro?