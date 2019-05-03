We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
OnePlus 7 Pro leak reveals curved edges and no notch
OnePlus 7 Hardware 2 min read No comments

OnePlus 7 Pro leak reveals curved edges and no notch

Authored by: Steffen Herget

In less than two weeks, OnePlus will present its new smartphone, or rather: its new smartphones. Three models of the OnePlus 7 are planned, and the OnePlus 7 Pro should be the spearhead of this trio. First product photos show the most important features of the new OnePlus smartphone.

The pictures that reveal the OnePlus 7 Pro from the front, from the back and from the side were distributed on Twitter. Even if the origin cannot be determined beyond doubt, the photos of the OnePlus 7 Pro look quite realistic. You can have a look at them here:

The pictures clearly show not only the triple camera on the back, which should no longer be considered a surprise, but also the curved display. On the long sides, the screen is curved at the edges. It remains to be seen, however, whether OnePlus will also combine its own software functions for the OnePlus 7 Pro, as Samsung does for its Edge Displays, for example.

Another trend that OnePlus continues to be committed to is color gradients on the back. The variant of the OnePlus7 Pro with the name Nebula Blue is clearly darker in the upper area of the back than below. For those who prefer classic monochrome, the OnePlus 7 Pro in Mirror Grey is the better choice. The dark grey option - probably with a reflective surface, if the name was not chosen completely arbitrarily - looks noble and chic. The ribbed slide switch on the side remains a characteristic feature of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The OnePlus 7 and its sister models will be presented on 14 May. We will be there for you at the launch event in London.

What does it look like to you? Will the OnePlus 7 Pro be in the running to become your next smartphone?

Via: Techradar

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter 4 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Recommended articles
Recommended articles
FOLLOW US: