OnePlus 7 Pro leak reveals curved edges and no notch

In less than two weeks, OnePlus will present its new smartphone, or rather: its new smartphones. Three models of the OnePlus 7 are planned, and the OnePlus 7 Pro should be the spearhead of this trio. First product photos show the most important features of the new OnePlus smartphone.

The pictures that reveal the OnePlus 7 Pro from the front, from the back and from the side were distributed on Twitter. Even if the origin cannot be determined beyond doubt, the photos of the OnePlus 7 Pro look quite realistic. You can have a look at them here:

Exclusive: Here is your first look at the official renders of the #OnePlus7 Pro Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey variants! Looks good, doesn't it? Curved Screen and a triple camera setup at the back with #OnePlus written below. Your thoughts? #OnePlus7Pro #GoBeyondSpeed pic.twitter.com/ibRklVCODQ — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) 2. May 2019

The pictures clearly show not only the triple camera on the back, which should no longer be considered a surprise, but also the curved display. On the long sides, the screen is curved at the edges. It remains to be seen, however, whether OnePlus will also combine its own software functions for the OnePlus 7 Pro, as Samsung does for its Edge Displays, for example.

Another trend that OnePlus continues to be committed to is color gradients on the back. The variant of the OnePlus7 Pro with the name Nebula Blue is clearly darker in the upper area of the back than below. For those who prefer classic monochrome, the OnePlus 7 Pro in Mirror Grey is the better choice. The dark grey option - probably with a reflective surface, if the name was not chosen completely arbitrarily - looks noble and chic. The ribbed slide switch on the side remains a characteristic feature of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The OnePlus 7 and its sister models will be presented on 14 May. We will be there for you at the launch event in London.

What does it look like to you? Will the OnePlus 7 Pro be in the running to become your next smartphone?