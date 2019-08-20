The OnePlus 7T launch date has been leaked

According to the latest rumors leaked on the web, the next OnePlus flagship will be presented in Europe on October 10, just only five days later it will be available for purchase.

Once again, Twitter is unveiling new details on the arrival of OnePlus 7T (Pro) on the smartphone market. Max J. (@Samsung_News_) reports that the next flagship from the Chinese manufacturer will be launched in India on September 26, and in Europe and the United States on October 10. It will reportedly be available for purchase on October 15.

26th September India Launch

10th October US/EU Launch

15th October Sale https://t.co/yKxDlzI1O3



— Max J. (@Samsung_News_) August 19, 2019

The arrival of the OnePlus 7T (Pro) is certainly not a surprise considering the past phones from the brand. The OnePlus 6 was presented on May 16 and the OnePlus 6T arrived just over five months later, on October 29. The OnePlus 7 Pro, presented on May 14, will almost certainly see its successor arrive less than six months later too. Although no confirmation has been given from the brand itself, the dates of October 10 and 15 shown on the tweet seem plausible and in line with the strategy adopted by OnePlus so far. The OnePlus 3T and 5T were also both announced and released in November.

There is still some doubt about the launch of the OnePlus 7T in India, which according to Max J., will be held two weeks before the international launch and not at the same time. On September 26, OnePlus TV could be presented, while the OnePlus 7T could be announced in October simultaneously in India and in the international market. For now , these are assumptions but soon OnePlus itself will reveal some more details.

And this is certainly not the only open question regarding the new OnePlus flagship, of which we do not have any further details. On the design side there will probably be no big surprises, but who knows, the OnePlus 7T (Pro) could be the 5G smartphone the CEO of the company previously announced it would release by the end of the year.