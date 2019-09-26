OnePlus 7T review: more Pro for the little T-model

With the 7T, OnePlus presents a completely revamped "small" flagship killer model. Instead of equipping the OnePlus 7 with an updated CPU, new colors and the old design, which is only a few months old, the Chinese company is giving the T model a new form factor, a new design and the camera setup from the Pro version. You can find out whether the extensive update has led to a successful smartphone in this OnePlus 7T review.

Good ✓ Oxygen OS based on Android 10

✓ Nice 90 Hertz AMOLED display

✓ Fast Face Unlock

✓ Fast fingerprint sensor

✓ Improved camera

✓ Price-to-performance ratio Bad ✕ Design of the camera unit

✕ No expandable storage

Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder When it comes to design, Pete Lau has already revealed many things and beauty lies in the eye of the beholder. OnePlus has combined the triple camera and the double LED flash in a large circular module. Whether OnePlus with this design was inspired by the look of a real camera, similar to Huawei with the Mate 30 Pro, is not known. Even though I personally am not a fan of this big black hole on the back, it has a practical side effect: the OnePlus 7T does not tilt so easily when lying on a table. Unfortunately, consumers do not get these headphones in the box like the press do / © AndroidPIT But it's not just the back that has been completely redesigned, OnePlus also gives the 7T a new form factor. Instead of the previous 19.5:9 format, the OnePlus 7T is in a 20:9 format stretches upwards further. The advantage here is that it becomes handier even with a smartphone case around it. The dewdrop-shaped notch has also become slimmer. According to OnePlus, the notch on the OnePlus 7T is almost 32 percent smaller than that in the OnePlus 7. The notch is noticeably smaller now / © AndroidPIT It is not mentioned that OnePlus has reduced the size of the notification switch. For old-established OnePlus fans, this is certainly not a shortcoming, only those who enter the OnePlus world fresh could be bothered by the smaller button. If I could wish for one thing for OnePlus in terms of aesthetics in the future, it would be a matt aluminum frame that picks up on the color gradient of the glass back. The notification switch on the OnePlus 7T / © AndroidPIT

The Pro-Display goes into the OnePlus 7T In addition to the new design, OnePlus also gives the small 7T an improved display. Although the small OnePlus does not require an edge display, the smartphone is equipped with the Fluid AMOLED panel of the OnePlus 7 Pro, developed in cooperation with Samsung. In plain language, this means that the OnePlus 7T is also capable of displaying content at up to 90 Hertz. You won't see the difference right away, but over time the very fluid display makes you find displays with a low refresh rate unbearable. Once you switch to 90Hz, it's hard to go back / © AndroidPIT Although the 6.55-inch display has a maximum resolution of only 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, i.e. FullHD+, this is actually sufficient for the size. More would be nicer, but let's wait and see what the OnePlus 7T Pro has in store for us. Overall, the display of the OnePlus 7T can be described as a very successful update.

Fingerprint sensor or facial recognition? Anyone who has ever used the OnePlus 7 Pro for a long time will certainly have gotten used the fingerprint sensor to unlock the smartphone. The reason being that the popup selfie camera slowed down the process of face recognition. With the OnePlus 7T, face recognition is back on the table again, as the permanently integrated camera in the notch is virtually always ready. The OnePlus 7T almost always unlocked during my Face Unlock test before I could even place my thumb on the sensor.

Android 10 with a nice slice of OnePlus For the new OnePlus 7T series there is also a major software update. OxygenOS makes the jump from version 9 to 10, to match the latest Android version. Besides the new features in Android 10, OnePlus' OxygenOS offers some improvements of its own, some of which are even better than the Android 10 features Google has in mind. OnePlus points out that it is the first manufacturer to deliver a smartphone with Android 10 and all Google services and apps out of the box. It's a slap in the face to Huawei, whose recently introduced Mate 30 series without Google services, and also to Google, whose Pixel 4 series with Android 10 will be presented next month. First of all, we should mention the more complex and flexible gesture control of OxygenOS. Introduced in OxygenOS 9, OnePlus extends the one-dimensional gesture control with a second one. The back gesture can now be carried out from the left or right to the centre of the screen by swiping sideways. As an additional option to scroll through the open apps more easily, a navigation bar can be displayed at the bottom edge. Depending on the swipe direction you can switch between the apps in the Task Switcher. All in all, OnePlus also cleaned up the UI. The many optical adjustments can now be summarized in a clear submenu of the settings. Jumping back and forth in different areas is, therefore, a thing of the past. The further improvements and changes to OxygenOS based on Android 10 we have summarized for you in a separate article. But experience has shown that OnePlus will continue to work on further software improvements after the launch of OnePlus 7T and will be updating you as soon as they roll out. Android 10 for the OnePlus 7 Pro: here are all the new features

Small performance upgrade In the tech world, what OnePlus hardware does when switching to the T-model is called a speed or spec bump. With such a speed bump, slightly stronger CPUs, GPUs and other internal chips are usually exchanged for fresher and better ones. In the case of the OnePlus 7T, the manufacturer will replace the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with the Snapdragon 855+. Like its predecessor, the 855+ is an octa-core processor with the difference that the maximum clock rate has been increased to 2.96 GHz. There is also more RAM, because there is now 8GB in this instead of the 6GB in the OnePlus 7. However, the GPU in the form of the Adreno 640 and the internal storage, which still starts at 128GB, remain unchanged. There is no possibility of storage expansion via MicroSD cards. CAPTION - REPLACE ME / © AndroidPIT The OnePlus 7 was already a very good smartphone in terms of pure performance, but the OnePlus 7T was supposed to add a little something to it. You can see the benchmark comparison table between the two OnePlus and Galaxy smartphones below. OnePlus 7T benchmark results comparison Samsung Galaxy Grade 10 OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7T 3D Mark Sling Shot Extreme ES 3.1 4.905 5.374 6.020 3D Mark Sling Shot Volcano 4.146 4.758 5.245 3D Mark Sling Shot ES 3.0 4.872 6.958 6.649 3D Mark Ice Storm Unlimited ES 2.0 53.189 65.808 72.408 Geekbench 5 (Single / Multi) 704 / 2.283 733 / 2.748 786 / 2.825 PassMark Memory 19.730 31.375 32.960 PassMark Disk 73.145 69.984 50.068 From the bare numbers alone, the OnePlus 7T beats not only the OnePlus 7 Pro but also the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and its new Exynos 9825 SoC. Only in the performance of its internal storage does the OnePlus 7T lags slightly behind the other smartphones.

Less noise for calls and gamers Far too often the audio side of a smartphone is neglected. That's probably why we hardly use our smartphones for calls anymore but send text messages instead. For frequent callers, OnePlus has been integrating noise suppression into the system for some time now. For the 7T series, however, there is now an extension of the function. Now gamers who communicate with their fellow players via voice chat during a longer gaming session should also benefit from the noise suppression. When consuming music and video content, OnePlus relies on stereo loudspeakers for the 7T as well. These are pleasantly loud, but typically struggle with bass, like a lot of smartphones. Headphones can be connected via Bluetooth (5.0) or USB-C, as before. There is still no dongle with a 3.5mm jack connection in the box.

More sensors + improved software = good photos and videos? When you look at the current smartphones soberly, if you're only looking for outstanding photos and videos, there's only a limited selection. These certainly include Huawei's P30 Pro, Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Note 10, Google's Pixel 3 and the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Even with these smartphones, the differences in quality during the day are no longer so easy for a normal user to recognize. Only at night and the corresponding night mode do the differences become greater. The OnePlus 7T cannot penetrate this league of top camera smartphones, but that doesn't mean it has a bad camera. Compared to the OnePlus 7, the T-model now has a third camera to cover the ultrawide-angle range. In addition, the telephoto sensor is a new one and now offers a physical resolution of 13 megapixels, which is cropped to 12 megapixels in the 2x optical zoom range. This results in the following camera setup: 48-megapixel wide-angle camera with Sony IMX586 Sensor, Quad Bayer Mask, f/1.6, OIS and EIS

12-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.2 and 2x optical zoom

16-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera with an aperture angle of 117 degrees and f/2.2

16-megapixel front camera with Sony IMX471, fixed focal length, EIS and f/2.0 The camera of the OnePlus 7T / © AndroidPIT The OnePlus 7T records videos at a maximum of 4K at 60 or 30 fps. Super slow motion in HD with up to 960 fps or with 240 fps in Full HD. So far there are hardly any hardware and feature differences to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The really interesting changes OnePlus has made are in the form of software. Gallery of images taken with the OnePlus 7T Improved Portrait and Night Mode Up to now, OnePlus has mostly used the telephoto camera for portrait shots. Starting with the OnePlus 7T and for most other models of OnePlus only after the update to OxygenOS 10, the camera takes portraits with either the telephoto or the main camera. The camera of the OnePlus 7T also becomes more flexible in night mode, as the manufacturer extends the special mode to a second camera. In the case of night mode, this can now also be used with the ultrawide-angle camera. Super Macro and Super Stabilization For more creative freedom, OnePlus adds a function called Super Macro to photoshoots. If you activate this feature in the camera app, you can still take sharp pictures of objects at a distance of 2.5cm. With Super Stabilisation, OnePlus is virtually entering the field of action cameras. Full HD video recordings become even more stable and blur-free. Since at the time of the review the software does not yet correspond to the sales version, we have refrained from evaluating the camera.

Optimized for fast charging The OnePlus 7T battery is a 3,800 mAh. Certainly, this capacity in times of smartphone batteries with over 4,000 mAh ensures it is not trumping its friends. OnePlus has focused more on optimizing charging speed by improving the charging algorithm and reducing internal resistance. The result is called OnePlus Warp Charge 30T. The advantage of Warp Charge 30T is that it is still compatible with WarpCharge 30 power supplies, but the correspondingly equipped smartphone charges a little bit faster. Expressed in bare numbers: the OnePlus 7T charges from 0 to 100 percent within 52 minutes and 20 seconds. For comparison, the OnePlus 6T McLaren with a 3,700 mAh battery was equipped with WarpCharge 30 and took 59 minutes for a full charge. Warp Charge 30T vs. Warp Charge 30 vs. OnePlus Charger on OnePlus 7T Warp Charge 30T Warp Charge 30 (OnePlus 6T) OnePlus Charger Minutes Charge Minutes Charge Minutes Charge 0 0 % 0 0 % 0 0 % 10 27% 10 24% 10 20% 15 39% 15 36% 15 30% 20 51% 20 48% 20 40% 30 78% 30 68% 30 59% 40 92% 40 85% 40 73% 50 99% 50 94% 50 83% 52 100% 59 100% 60 89% - - - - 70 93% - - - - 80 96% - - - - 90 98% - - - - 96 100% OnePlus 7T charging times with various OnePlus power supplies The speed is fast, but the OnePlus charging technology sits in the power supply unit to protect the smartphone. This means that the smartphone remains cool and usable even during charging. With smartphones, where the charging electronics are built into the smartphone, this is often not possible. But there is also a disadvantage: if you always want to use Warp Charge 30T with your OnePlus 7T, you have to carry a power supply with you. Charging is done via USB-C / © AndroidPIT

OnePlus 7T technical specifications Dimensions: 160.94 x 74.44 x 8.13 mm Weight: 190 g Battery size: 3800 mAh Screen size: 6.55 in Display technology: AMOLED Screen: 2400 x 1080 pixels (402 ppi) Front camera: 16 megapixels Rear camera: 48 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED Android version: 10 - Q User interface: Oxygen OS RAM: 8 GB Internal storage: 128 GB Removable storage: Not available Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.96 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0