OnePlus apologizes for strange push notifications
Authored by: Luca Zaninello

Today morning, lucky OnePlus 7 Pro owners received some very strange push notifications directly from the company. Don't panic, it was a mistake and the company apologizes.

No, no one stole your Google account password and no, no one entered your smartphone without permission. Strange push notifications received by some OnePlus 7 Pro this morning have worried some users who have found alerts containing various Chinese characters or letters that seem to have been pressed randomly on a keyboard.

The photo shared by Michele at GizChina is an example of this:

Oneplus 7 strana notifica 0
Certainly not the reassuring notifications we would like to see every day... / © GizChina

The company seems to be aware of the problem, indeed it has admitted that it is precisely the cause of these at least bizarre texts. According to OnePlus, the OxygenOS team inadvertently sent such notifications during a test that was likely supposed to remain internal. The company that apologized on Facebook in the meantime:

Did they get to you? Did you guys get scared?

