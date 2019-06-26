OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 review: still the best sub-£100 wireless earbuds?

Last year, OnePlus created a surprise by launching its first pair of headphones. This year, the brand is back and jointly unveiled its second generation of Bluetooth earbuds, logically called OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 , with the new OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro . Are they as good as ever? What are the notable differences with the first generation? The answer to those questions and more is right here.

A slightly different design from the competition

Like last year, the Bullets Wireless 2 headphones offer a different design from the competition since they are not true wireless headphones but Bluetooth earbuds linked by a cable. This type of headphone design that rolls around your neck are not for everyone but comfort is always excellent for me. The weight ensures perfect stability on your shoulders, and even athletes will quickly realize its practical because running with these headphones is a real pleasure.

Compared to the first version, the Bullets Wireless 2 move away from fin-shaped stabilizers by directly integrating a stabilizer part into the chassis of the earbuds. In terms of materials, there is still stainless steel for its buds themselves and the famous magnetic system that allows you to attach the two headphones together. In addition to avoiding nodes, this system automatically cuts and restarts playback. This saves you time and battery.

The earphone magnet system is practical and useful. / © AndroidPIT

OnePlus offers several ear tips to perfectly fit your ear canal, the charging cable is housed in a small red silicone box with a magnetic closure that also serves as a carrying case.

For controls, there is a small remote on the right cable. It allows you to control the volume knobs but also play/pause, to skip to the next track and even activate Google Assistant (or Siri if you use an iPhone) with a long press. Unfortunately, it is still not possible to return to the previous track via these controls.

The headphone remote control now allows you to switch from one device to another with a double click. / © AndroidPIT

A microphone is also available on the Wireless 2 Bullets and acts as a hands-free kit. This one is quite good in most sound environments. As always, if you are in a noisy environment, such as the subway, you will have to bring the microphone closer to your mouth. Finally, on one of the blocks used to hold the headphones, a power button is present.

While the overall design and conception of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 is convincing, it is still a shame not to have IP68 certification. Of course, OnePlus assures us that water does not frighten these headphones, but an official certification could have removed all doubts.