OnePlus collaborates with Google to create code breaking challenge
There's not long left before the presentation of the next OnePlus flagship killer and the Chinese company has decided to promote the launch through a partnership with Google. Are you ready to solve the puzzles created specifically for the event and prove yourself to a codebreaker?
OnePlus announced on its Twitter page that the interactive challenge will begin on September 18. The game, called Crackables, will test OnePlus fans and all users who want to have a go at solving some puzzles and cracking some codes.
Think you have what it takes to crack the code? Play #Crackables to find out. Starting September 18.— OnePlus (@oneplus) 11 settembre 2018
The image dedicated to the event (which you can see at the top of this article) highlights a partnership with Google for the creation of the challenge.
The American company is not new to this type of marketing initiative and the inclusion of curious Easter Eggs in its products. The phrase Created with our friends at Google is usually used when some of the company's sites, apps or services are used for entertainment purposes, such as Google Maps.
At the moment, no additional information has been revealed regarding what kinds of prizes you can expect to win, but we are quite sure that OnePlus will be able to properly reward the eventual winner(s) of the challenge.
Are you going to take part? Let us know in the comments below!
Source: PocketNow
1 Comment
These ads are so creative.