Oops...looks like Netflix leaked Black Mirror Season 5 release
Fans of the dystopian science-fiction series Black Mirror have something to look forward to in 2018...just about. Thanks to an apparent leak by Netflix, it looks like season 5 of show will debut on Netflix just before the end of the year.
The leak comes courtesy of the NX on Netflix Twitter account, which posted a schedule of sci-fi and fantasy content on the platform including a surprise entry: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.
Of course the tweet was swiftly taken down but equally predictably, it was already too late. The Internet takes screenshots, and never forgets.
Even though Netflix has already announced its monthly schedule, it's not unprecedented for it to change things up later, especially if it wants to strategically deploy a juicy revelation. If this leak is correct, we can expect Black Mirror will return on December 28th. This makes sense, as it will be one year after season 4 landed on Netflix on December 29 2018. And Bandersnatch? That seems legit, too...
@oliviat_93 Hi Olivia. Black Mirror is also filmed today and tomorrow at One Croydon. pic.twitter.com/aHkP25SOoX— Boskee (@boskee_voitek) April 23, 2018
Tech enthusiasts know that as much as we enjoy the march of progress bringing us exciting new gadgets, it's also important to keep an eye on the dark side. No modern TV show has done quite so good a job at this as Black Mirror, which has explored the exaggerated dark side of AI, voice assistants, social media, surveillance, robots, VR, mass entertainment and simulations, among others.
The best episodes managed to hit the fine balance between fantasy and real life that makes you feel that these dystopian visions could be just a couple of years of tech development away. What does season 5 have in store for us? According to a report by Bloomberg, it could feature an interactive episode where the viewer gets to make some story decisions...a choose-your-own-adventure of gadget doom?
Do you enjoy Black Mirror? What do you hope to see in the new season?
