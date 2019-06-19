OPPO will show its revolutionary new camera on June 26

OPPO recently announced, followed by Xiaomi , a new technology that would allow the integration of photo sensors right behind the display of smartphones and thus eliminating the need for notches, holes or pop-up cameras. A first device could already be shown at the Shanghai MWC next week, as suggested by the invitation sent to the media by the Chinese brand.

June 26, 2019 will be the date to be marked on your calendar. Our colleagues at GizmoChina have in fact found on Weibo a post of OPPO followed by the teaser image that you can see below:

The illuminated circle, placed under what looks like an ear capsule, leaves little doubt. / © OPPO

From this teaser, not even too cryptic, we can deduce that the event organized by the brand in Shanghai on the occasion of the Mobile World Congress will show the technology that appeared on video in recent days.

This new type of technology will allow OPPO (and presumably other smartphone manufacturers later) to integrate a camera for selfie directly under the display allowing the company to really make a full screen smartphone with reduced edges and without the need for notches, holes, sliders or motorized mechanisms of various kinds.

I personally believe that manual sliders are underestimated. / © AndroidPIT

However, no recent leak has announced the arrival of a similar type of device and we know that this is very unusual in 2019. The company will probably show the technology in action only on board some prototypes as already happened with the 5x periscopic zoom, which appeared for the first time in the form of a prototype at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona.

The company will probably indicate during the technology launch event when users can expect to see it in action on complete smartphones that can be purchased on the market.

Do you think it's the right move or do you prefer notches, holes and motorized cameras for now?