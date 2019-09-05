Chinese factory tour video: here's how Oppo builds its flagship smartphones

You may have recently watched the video we published tearing down the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom . Now, we have gone one step further, traveling to Shenzhen in China to see how the flagship device is made in the factory. We filmed the trip for your viewing pleasure.

When we ripped that Oppo Reno 10x Zoom apart , we wanted to see how the manufacturer had managed to pack so much cool tech into such a slim body. But we weren't satisfied with stopping there. We jumped on a plane and went to Shenzhen to visit the Oppo Industrial Park in Dongguan to see how the Chinese company builds the Reno 10x Zoom in the first place.

Not only did we see the production line at the factory, starting with the PCB manufacturing process and following it right through to the packing and boxing of the final product, but we also saw how the phones are tested. At Oppo's Quality Engineering Lab, we were given a behind-the-scenes look at the horrifying torture these phones go through before the design is deemed worthy of being sold to consumers. There were a few surprises along the way, and it was a fascinating experience.

Then we visited the brand's flagship store in the tech district in downtown Shenzhen to learn more about Oppo's philosophy and the way it presents its products to consumers. We also spoke to engineers and Oppo employees along the way, to dig deep into what makes this company tick. You can watch our journey above.

What did you think of Oppo's smartphone manufacturing process? Were you surprised at how rigorous the testing was? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

We have a cooperation with the company discussed. This article was created without any influence and represents the opinion of the editor.