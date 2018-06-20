OPPO Find X hands-on: beautiful, innovative and expensive
OPPO is defying the competition with a new flagship: the Find X. OPPO has always stood out for its innovation and is a brand that loves proposing something new on its device. Will this also be the case with the Find X? Although this innovation is what characterizes the new smartphone from this Chinese brand, the Find X will have its fair share of Chinese rivals: flagships from Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor and OnePlus are awaiting it.
A frightening price
With its launch event on June 19th in Paris at the Louvre, the Oppo Find X has made its way to the west. The Chinese manufacturer’s flagship will be available for purchase at a price of 999 euros (around $1,155 at current conversion rates) and will come in blue and burgundy.
The brand has also released a version made in a partnership with Lamborghini that will have a price of 1699 euros (around $1,965). Unlike the basic model, this special edition will have 512 or 256 GB of internal memory and will use Super VOOC charging technology. The Find X price tag isn’t particularly modest, even in comparison to the more expensive flagships from 2018. So will OPPO’s risk pay off and can the device impress users outside China?
Outstanding design
OPPO is trying to change the concept of smartphone with the Find X. This time around, the Chinese flagship doesn’t try to imitate the problematic iPhone X. OPPO has instead gone for a unique design , which isn’t a thing that you can often say in the world of smartphones today.
The smartphone is made up of curved 3D glass in the front and back. On the front, the bezels around the screen are almost non-existent, which results in a screen/body ratio of 93.8%. There’s no notch, the front panel is occupied completely by the Panoramic Arc Display (this is the official name). But the main surprise hides on top of the phone.
You can turn on the Find X and launch the camera from the top of the device. The dual camera and LED flash are in the middle, and in the front there’s a camera for selfies that is also used to unlock the device with face recognition. The cameras pup out quickly, and when they’re covered, the Find X looks like a thin glass plate with the brand’s logo on the back.
It’s impressive that OPPO has made stylistic choices that most brands wouldn’t make (although from the front, with the screen off, the Find X reminded me of Samsung’s Galaxy S line). In case you’re wondering, during calls the sound comes from the top of the thin bezel.
We’ll need to use the smartphone to see how well it perseveres in the long run, but I can’t deny that OPPO has managed to surprise me with the Find X and has also solved one of the problems that most smartphone have: the protruding camera. Thanks OPPO!
There’s no fingerprint reader
We expected that we’d find the fingerprint reader under the screen, like the one integrated by Huawei on the Mate RS Porsche Design, but OPPO decided not to offer this feature. It’s a minimalist design in the front and back, which only leaves space for the 3D facial scanner, which is integrated in the front camera’s pop-up.
With just a swipe on the lock screen, you can activate O-Face 3D Structure Light, unlock your smartphone and access device content. The 3D light module allows you to project 15,000 points and create a precise model of the user’s face and then compare it with the one recorded in the system.
Contrary to what Huawei did on the Mate RS, OPPO is forcing its users to confront this new unlocking system, which should still be safer than the traditional fingerprint reader. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to test its speed. We hope it doesn’t disappoint in everyday use.
Goodbye to the notch and unnecessary edges
It’s become difficult to find new high-end smartphones that have a display without a notch . There are exceptions such as Samsung, for example, or OPPO’s new Find X. The Chinese company has decided to get rid of it, just like the Vivo Nex S has already done.
This means OPPO offers a high screen-to-body ratio display and a display that is virtually free of flutter and frames. The front camera for the selfie is there, but only enters the scene when it’s necessary. The same is true for the sensor for facial recognition.
With a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 6.42-inch diagonal, the display will meet the needs of gamers and fans of TV, movies and multimedia content in general. OPPO’s Find X uses a curved dual-edge OLED panel with FHD+ resolution that at first glance offers vivid colors and deep blacks.
Snapdragon 845 guarantees powerful performance
The hardware components of the OPPO Find X also live up to a 2018 flagship: the Snapdragon 845 and Adreno 630 GPU are running inside the device, alongside 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal memory for uncompromised performance . Qualcomm’s processor has already shown us that it can achieve excellent results, but the software implementation also plays its part (and we know that this is often a critical aspect in Chinese smartphones).
The Find X runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the ColorOS 5.1 interface (the patches were updated until May, but I tested out a pre-production model) that in terms of graphics somewhat reminds me of iOS. The update to Android P will come, and it’s already available in beta. It also comes with Google Assistant and Google Lens. The software has some novelties with its intelligent functions that have been made possible thanks to the Qualcomm chip, which seems to duplicate some features already offered by Assistant. It will be interesting to test the software and integrated gestures.
Dual retractable camera and a 3D selfie camera
When you launch the camera app, the OPPO Find X reveals its dual camera that supports LED flash. The photo component consists of two 20MP sensors with an aperture of f/2.0 and 16MP sensors with an aperture of f/2.0. The Find X comes with an optical image stabilizer and OPPO has also mentioned artificial intelligence, which recognizes objects to optimize the results.
A 25MP lens with an aperture of f/2.0 is on the front. The camera can take pictures in 3D, which allows you to select different types of light. The Chinese manufacturer also launched Animoji, which has been renamed Omoji, but the concept is the same as what was already seen with Apple and then with Samsung. All in all, with a pop-up camera in front and on the back , the Find X seems promising in the photo department.
Built-in VOOC Flash Charge
For those of you who know OPPO, the VOOC Flash Charge Charging Technology isn’t a novelty and has also been integrated into the brand’s new flagship. The Find X hides a 3730 mAh non-extractable battery under its body, which can be charged in about 90 minutes.
OPPO Find X technical specifications
|Dimensions:
|156.7 x 74.2 x 9.6 mm
|Weight:
|186 g
|Battery size:
|3730 mAh
|Screen size:
|6.42 in
|Display technology:
|AMOLED
|Screen:
|2340 x 1080 pixels (401 ppi)
|Front camera:
|25 megapixels
|Rear camera:
|16 megapixels
|Flashlight:
|LED
|Android version:
|8.1 - Oreo
|User interface:
|ColorOS
|RAM:
|8 GB
|Internal storage:
|256 GB
|Removable storage:
|Not available
|Chipset:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Number of cores:
|8
|Max. clock speed:
|2.8 GHz
|Connectivity:
|HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0
Innovation that you have to pay for
There’s finally something new in the world of smartphones! OPPO is giving us an interesting design, an even more optimized display and a technical data sheet worthy of any other top-range device from 2018. It’s also strong on the software side, which is often the weak point of Chinese devices.
Since it lacks waterproof certification, the OPPO Find X supports Assistant, Google Lens and introduces a nice pop-up camera. I can’t wait for the device’s release, even if the price, I have to admit, is quite intimidating.
In your opinion, will Find X make a name for itself outside of China? What do you think about the new OPPO flagship?
No comments