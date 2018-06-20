OPPO Find X hands-on: beautiful, innovative and expensive

OPPO is defying the competition with a new flagship: the Find X. OPPO has always stood out for its innovation and is a brand that loves proposing something new on its device. Will this also be the case with the Find X? Although this innovation is what characterizes the new smartphone from this Chinese brand, the Find X will have its fair share of Chinese rivals: flagships from Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor and OnePlus are awaiting it.

Outstanding design

OPPO is trying to change the concept of smartphone with the Find X. This time around, the Chinese flagship doesn’t try to imitate the problematic iPhone X. OPPO has instead gone for a unique design , which isn’t a thing that you can often say in the world of smartphones today.

The smartphone is made up of curved 3D glass in the front and back. On the front, the bezels around the screen are almost non-existent, which results in a screen/body ratio of 93.8%. There’s no notch, the front panel is occupied completely by the Panoramic Arc Display (this is the official name). But the main surprise hides on top of the phone.

A minimalist frame with no camera or fingerprint reader. / © AndroidPIT

You can turn on the Find X and launch the camera from the top of the device. The dual camera and LED flash are in the middle, and in the front there’s a camera for selfies that is also used to unlock the device with face recognition. The cameras pup out quickly, and when they’re covered, the Find X looks like a thin glass plate with the brand’s logo on the back.

The Find X isn’t waterproof. / © AndroidPIT

It’s impressive that OPPO has made stylistic choices that most brands wouldn’t make (although from the front, with the screen off, the Find X reminded me of Samsung’s Galaxy S line). In case you’re wondering, during calls the sound comes from the top of the thin bezel.

Curved 3D glass 3D on back and front. / © AndroidPIT

We’ll need to use the smartphone to see how well it perseveres in the long run, but I can’t deny that OPPO has managed to surprise me with the Find X and has also solved one of the problems that most smartphone have: the protruding camera. Thanks OPPO!

There’s no fingerprint reader

We expected that we’d find the fingerprint reader under the screen, like the one integrated by Huawei on the Mate RS Porsche Design, but OPPO decided not to offer this feature. It’s a minimalist design in the front and back, which only leaves space for the 3D facial scanner, which is integrated in the front camera’s pop-up.

With just a swipe on the lock screen, you can activate O-Face 3D Structure Light, unlock your smartphone and access device content. The 3D light module allows you to project 15,000 points and create a precise model of the user’s face and then compare it with the one recorded in the system.

Contrary to what Huawei did on the Mate RS, OPPO is forcing its users to confront this new unlocking system, which should still be safer than the traditional fingerprint reader. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to test its speed. We hope it doesn’t disappoint in everyday use.