OPPO Find X2 (Find Z?) appears online again

OPPO surprised everyone last June, when it presented itself to Europe during an event at the Louvre in Paris showing the world its true new Find X flagship with retractable cameras and an enviable design. It seems that the successor, whose name is still shrouded in mystery and that we will call Find X2 for the moment, is already being tested on one of the most famous benchmark programs available.

Last June, the OPPO Find X and its Lamborghini variant enchanted smartphone fans with an innovative motorized camera system never before seen on a smartphone, a curved, almost borderless Panoramic Arc display and a 50W fast charging system that is still unparalleled today (with the exception of Huawei's 55W charging system, which is only available on the Mate X flexible smartphone and is not yet available for purchase).

It seems that the successor to the Chinese flagship is on its way and one of the first tracks has been found on AnTuTu Benchmark. According to the data collected by the testing program, OPPO Find X2 (also known as Find Z in previous leaks) has all the cards on the table to be one of the most interesting smartphones of 2019.

A really high score, but in line with the flagships coming in 2019. / © AnTuTu

Reading the source, you can see that the code name for the device is OP46C3 and has been disguised as OPPO R11s. However, the visible model number is not part of the wide range of OPPO smartphones available on the market. An interesting score of 365246 points in line with the leaked features of the new flagship.

The SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is practically a must and will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. According to previous statements of the VP of OPPO Shen Yiren, to complete the complete package we should find a 4065mAh battery (probably equipped with fast charging Super VOOC) and a camera equipped with the 10x zoom technology presented by the company at the MWC in Barcelona just ended.

The main camera should be 12MP while selfies will be taken care of by a 16MP sensor.

OPPO Find X2: technical specifications Technical specifications Display 2340x1080 / 19:5:9 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM 8GB Internal memory 256GB Cameras Rear: 12MP wide angle, 10x telephoto zoom lens

Frontal: 16MP Battery 4065mAh, Super VOOC

Are you curious to see the new top of the range coming from OPPO?