OPPO registers the Find Z brand: is a new flagship coming soon?
We expect several new smartphones from OPPO in the coming months. The company has already announced that during the MWC 2019, it will announce the first smartphone equipped with its latest 10x optical zoom technology, probably F19 and F19 Pro. But some rumors are also beginning to circulate about the successor to OPPO Find X. The Chinese company has just filed a new trademark for the name Find Z.
OPPO registered the new trademark with EUIPO (European Union Office for Intellectual Property) under the name Find Z. The description includes Class 9, i.e. for mobile communication terminals, mobile phones and smartphones.
We know very well that the Find series includes the best OPPO devices. The Find X, announced in June last year, particularly impressed us with its borderless design and automatic pop-up camera.
We've already heard about his successor, but he's always been called OPPO Find X2. It is assumed that this smartphone will be equipped with a 10x optical zoom lens and a hole in the display that will house the front camera. If this is the case, OPPO would be giving up on the use of a pop-up camera, thus ensuring better resistance to water and dust.
With the registration of the new trademark, it seems quite plausible that the Chinese manufacturer will call the new device the Find Z. At the same time, however, it is very difficult to imagine that we will see this device at the MWC 2019, and it is more likely that we will know more about it a few months later.
Source: LetsGoDigital
