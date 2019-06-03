OPPO solution means goodbye to notches, holes, popups and sliders

The notch trend is temporary, this has been stressed several times by the various brands, it is a period of transition while we wait to find a better solution to the positioning of the front camera. Among popup cameras, sliders and various motorized mechanisms, manufacturers have experimented with several other methods to move the photosensor away from the screen. However, the most original solution has just been shown by OPPO.

Not long ago, the famous leaker Ben Geskin announced that the Chinese brand OPPO was preparing to show the world's first smartphone with a front camera located under the display.

This year OPPO will show a smartphone with under display camera 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JkKoliJiZS — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) 11 May 2019

The Asian manufacturer did not hang around and, less than a month after the leaker's announcement, posted a short video on Twitter showing the technology in action. The company's official account did not mention any kind of specifications or an expected date for the launch of a device with this feature, however, the phrase "prepare to be amazed" might indicate a closer release than expected.

For those seeking the perfect, notchless smartphone screen experience – prepare to be amazed. 📲



You are taking a very first look at our under-display selfie camera technology. RT! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FrqB6RiJaY — OPPO (@oppo) 3 June 2019

In the video, you see the display in action. It can show images even in the area where the front camera is placed unlike the solutions with a hole already being used by Samsung and Honor, for example. Engadget colleagues reported how this video was also published on the Chinese social network Weibo where the VP of OPPO, Brian Shen, said:

At this stage, it's difficult for under-display cameras to match the same results as normal cameras, there's bound to be some loss in optical quality. But, no new technology jumps to perfection right away.

So don't expect this smartphone to become the new king of selfies if it ever sees the light of day. However, it's great to see this new technology in action and surely in the near future steps will be taken to make this type of camera under the display usable on most devices!

Would you like a smartphone with this technology or have you already become accustomed to obstructions in your smartphone's display?