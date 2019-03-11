OPPO launches a new brand of smartphones: Reno
OPPO, the Chinese manufacturer that is part of the BBK Electronics group (also the head of Vivo and OnePlus), has announced the launch of a new brand. It was announced by Brian Shen, the Vice President, as "Reno", which will constitute a new range of products in the brand's catalog, in the same way as Realme launched in March 2018.
This new brand should enable OPPO to test new devices, especially for a particular audience. While much is still unknown, a teaser has already been published on the Chinese social network Weibo. An announcement for a first device is even planned for April 10 in China. This brand could be used by OPPO to target the gaming smartphone market, but this is still at the speculation stage.
Some time ago, OPPO had already indicated that it would introduce a new smartphone next April. It could then be this Reno device, which is also expected to have a different design from the OPPO smartphones. According to several rumors on Weibo, this new smartphone would include Qualcomm's latest processor, the Snapdragon 855, but also the new 10x zoom technology. A 4065 mAh battery, a mini-jack plug and a Type-C USB port would also be included.
Anyway, the mystery on Reno's first smartphone should be short. There's only a month left to wait before we know everything.
What do you think of OPPO's strategy?
Via: GizmoChina Source: Weibo
No comments