Bye bye notches, holes and sliders: OPPO presents its camera under the display

After two years of debates to decide where to place the front camera on smartphones, OPPO decided to silence everyone by making official the first camera integrated under the screen at the MWC in Shanghai.

After several leaks and rumors, OPPO has finally made this new technology official. The Chinese manufacturer also revealed more information on how it all actually works. According to the Oppo, the display uses a custom transparent material with a pixel structure that allows light to filter into the lens. The sensor is larger than normal front cameras and has a larger lens.

OPPO's brand new solution for full-screen display - Under-screen Camera (USC) has just been unveiled here at #MWC19 Shanghai! #MoreThanTheSeen pic.twitter.com/k5qEQ3QNta — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) 26 June 2019

In addition, OPPO would also like to point out that the quality of the display will not be compromised by this choice, although some experts have already pointed out that in some conditions you can see the sensor through the screen, a bit like what happened with fingerprint readers were first placed under the screen.

The Chinese manufacturer also recognizes that this solution reduces the quality of shots which is a significant problem, but that it will be able to solve this easily via software and special algorithms.

Can you see where the front camera is? / © OPPO

OPPO plans to launch the first smartphone with this technology "in the near future". If we were to take into account past timetables, OPPO might be almost ready to show one. After all, OPPO Reno 10x Zoom with its periscope system was not slow to arrive after it launched at the MWC 2019 in Barcelona.

