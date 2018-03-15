OPPO R15: the blueprint for the OnePlus 6

Not many people will know about OPPO, but smartphone aficionados know that OPPO devices are the design basis for future OnePlus smartphones. With the imminent launch of the R15 from OPPO in China, we may already be able to take a look at the OnePlus 6. Here's all the information, leaks and rumors about the blueprint for OnePlus' 2018 flagship killer.

The best example of such a compromise is the notch on the iPhone X. Here a solution had to be found to combine the camera unit for FaceID, the dual camera on the back and a display that fills as much space as possible in a smartphone. The iPhone X is simply designed to give people what they want.

There are limits to smartphone design, assuming you don't want to risk alienating most consumers. For this reason, all smartphones are rectangular, for example. Only the details distinguish the different brands. But sometimes the design details are also a compromise between the visible appearance, the limited interior space and the hardware components.

OPPO also wants to maximize the display for the upcoming R15 and therefore also goes the way of the notch. Due to the size of the R15, the dual camera on the rear is integrated elegantly.

Likewise, OPPO continues to use a fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone. OPPO will likely not use the optical fingerprint sensor under the display used by its sister brand Vivo for the R15. This is because OPPO addresses the entry-level and mid-range market as a brand, while Vivo and OnePlus are targeting the high-end market for parent company BBK. This division will also be reflected in the technical specifications of the R15.

Mid-range hardware from Qualcomm or MediaTek

Last year, OPPO sent the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 equipped R11s into the race. With Qualcomm recently announcing plans to add a 700-Snapdragon family between the 600 and 800 series, the new OPPO R15 could well be equipped with a Qualcomm 7-Series SoC. In this case, OPPO would be one of the first manufacturers to use Qualcomm's 7-Series. But that also depends on whether Qualcomm can deliver that fast, as the chip maker announced that it would ship its first samples in the second quarter of this year. As a backup, OPPO could still switch to MediaTek and its Helio P60.

In terms of memory configuration, OPPO will probably have 4 to 6 GB RAM and at least 128 GB storage. According to current rumors, the display is supposed to be 6.28 inches in size and be in 19:9 format. This will make the OPPO R15 a little slimmer, but longer than a comparable 18:9 smartphone. The display should also have a resolution of 1,080 x 2,280 pixels and use AMOLED.

Projected technical specifications of the OPPO R15 OPPO R15 Release date Probably at the end of March 2018 Availability Unknown Price Possibly around $499 Display 19:9 Display (AMOLED) Resolution Probably 1.080 x 2.260 Chipset Octa-Core (MediaTek Helio P60 or Snapdragon 700) RAM Probably 4 to 6 GB Internal storage Probably 128 GB Camera Probably 20 MP front camera, 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera Battery Probably 3.365 mAh with VOOC quick charging technology Operating system Android 8.1

Three brands with one thing in common

The parent company of OPPO, BBK, is hardly known to anyone outside of China, but it should be. In addition to OPPO, BBK also includes the smartphone brands Vivo and OnePlus. OnePlus emphasizes again and again that it is not a subsidiary of BBK, but the resemblance between the OnePlus 5/5T and the OPPO R11/R11s is astonishing. OPPO's VOOC quick charge technology also forms the technical basis for OnePlus' Dash-Charge technology. Both are even compatible with each other, so that an OP5T can be connected to an OPPO fast charger, for example.