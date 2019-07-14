Oppo Reno 10x Zoom teardown video: true flagship build quality

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has a notchless 6.6-inch AMOLED display, a pop-up shark fin camera, 10x hybrid zoom, and a 4,065 mAh battery. How does Oppo pack so much cool tech into such a slim body? Find out in our teardown video below!

After arousing a ton of excitement with the Find X, Oppo introduced the Reno 10x Zoom, the first flagship device of its new brand. It really shines in the camera department, with a rear shooter that rivals Huawei's P30 Pro with its 10x hybrid zoom, and a front camera that mechanically slides up from the top like a shark fin and retracts automatically if dropped. It's certainly no slouch under the hood, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

In addition to packing all of its innovative features into a slim body, the Reno 10x Zoom has the build quality of a true flagship smartphone and everything feels really solid, as we saw first hand in this teardown. And despite its complexity, it should be fairly easy to repair. If you're interested in learning more about this device, be sure to check out our review.

This video was created in collaboration with Oppo. Oppo had no influence on the editorial content.