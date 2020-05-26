After the leak of some visuals and other supposedly official posters on the Weibo social network on Sunday, May 24, the complete design and a large part of the technical specifications of the Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro have leaked.

Thus, the next Oppo Reno 4 Pro will feature the Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage depending on the version. The latest leak also confirms the 5G compatibility of this smartphone, the mid-range chipset of Qualcomm having a 5G modem integrated.

No pricing information or release date was disclosed. But Oppo has already launched at least one video teaser for the Reno 4 via its official Weibo account. Knowing that the manufacturer renews the Reno range every three to four months and that the last Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which we reviewed, was released at the end of December in China, the official launch of the Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro could be imminent.

Quadruple camera and 5G compatibility

The display of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro should have a diagonal of 6.55 inches and curved edges. According to my very approximate Google translation of the specs written in Mandarin, there would also be a quadruple (or triple, the fourth lens could be the laser focus, according to some sources including GSMArena) photo module.

For the Pro model, we will therefore have a 48-megapixel main sensor (OIS), a 13.megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 12-megapixel sensor dedicated to night videos. The selfie camera will be a 32-megapixel sensor and Oppo seems to have abandoned its retractable 'shark fin' mechanism for the benefit of a discreet hole punch in the top left of the screen.

The design of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro (left and top right) and the spec sheet of the two presumed models. / © Screenshot Weibo

Still according to Google Translate's translation skills and the Chinese datasheet, the battery will be a 4,000 mAh cell for both models and would support 65W fast charging. The basic Oppo Reno 4 offers more or less the same specs.

However, it will lose optical image stabilization (OIS) for the main sensor and the telephoto lens will be replaced by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The display should be 6.43 inches and flat, with no curved edges. It should also come in two storage versions, 128 or 256 GB, but both have the same 8 GB of RAM allocated.

Nothing very new so far, except for this sensor dedicated to night videos that could be interesting to test. What do you think of the alleged specs and design of the Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro?