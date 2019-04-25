OPPO Reno hands-on: seizing the mid-range

OPPO continues its path of innovation through Reno, its new brand announced a few months ago, adding a sliding mechanism with a strange "shark fin" design on top of which houses the front camera and LED flash.

Modern in every respect Like most of the top devices, the Reno is a sandwich made up of two layers of glass and a metal frame that surrounds the entire device. The feeling in the hand is high quality, but the glass used in the back is slightly slippery, which is why we recommend the use of the cover included in the sales package. OPPO Reno is a mid-range device that feels particularly premium. / © AndroidPIT In contrast to its older brother, the Reno in the standard version has an audio jack at the bottom, next to the USB-C port and the system speaker. The real surprise is in the upper part, where you can see a new pop-up mechanism with a very strange "shark fin" shape (Pivot Rising Camera) that contains inside the front camera and the front and rear LED flash. This ploy has allowed the manufacturer to get a display free of notches or holes and a screen-body ratio of 93.1%. What is the best place for the front camera? The new mechanism is very similar to the one proposed last year by the same company with the Find X, but what makes the Reno better than the previous flagship model of the manufacturer is the fingerprint reader integrated in the display. This allows you to unlock your smartphone without lifting the fin, although the mechanical system has been tested as many as 200 thousand times without showing any problems. OPPO also stated that the mechanism has a protection system in case of accidental fall if it slipped from the hands. At least in this model, OPPO decides not to abandon the audio jack. / © AndroidPIT OPPO Reno will initially be available in two beautiful colors, Ocean Green and Jet Black, but what is most disappointing is the absence of an IP68 certification: be careful not to immerse it in water.

A beautiful display without notch or hole The 6.4-inch OLED display offers FHD+ resolution and is well calibrated, showing rather natural colors. Compared to my Huawei P30 and Samsung Galaxy S10+, the display of the Reno does not seem surprising, but you have to keep in mind that this smartphone costs almost half of their competitors. OPPO claims a screen-body ratio of 93% due to the presence of minimal frames and the absence of notches or holes. As we are accustomed to these times, even the lower frame of the Reno is more pronounced than the upper one and the sides, but you will soon notice after using it for some time. The new 6.4-inch display offers a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1%. / © AndroidPIT This screen is also equipped with a mode that OPPO calls Night Shield that would be able to reduce blue light emissions without compromising the colors reproduced. It's the same mode you've seen on the Galaxy S10 and it works pretty well.

ColorOS updates The software on board is Android 9 Pie, customized by the manufacturer's proprietary interface, the ColorOS, which differs greatly from Android stock, which is why you need to spend a lot of time in his company before getting used to it. Apart from that, the operating system seems to run fast and fluid and showed no problems during the short test. ColorOS: the tricks to know if you use a smartphone OPPO

Fast and snappy Despite being positioned as a mid-range device, OPPO Reno looks extremely fast and snappy. It is powered by the SoC Snapdragon 710 with 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of internal memory. In contrast to its older brother, the Reno in the "standard" version does not offer the possibility of memory expansion via microSD cards. Despite the presence of the Snapdragon 710, the Reno shows very little difficulty. / © AndroidPIT Although we were able to spend very little time with this device, the first impressions from the hardware point of view were positive and we didn't notice any kind of slowdown. However, as always, we look forward to receiving our test unit to offer you a more thorough testing of the device.

Here comes Ultra Night Mode 2.0 Although OPPO Reno 10x Zoom stole all the attention during the conference with its 10x hybrid zoom, the main sensor in the standard version is the same as in the more powerful version. This is the Sony IMX586 48MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture, also equipped with an Ultra Night Mode 2.0 mode that takes advantage of AI, HDR for greater noise reduction in the worst light conditions. The new pop-up module for the front camera is really original. / © AndroidPIT This should help to avoid dark, noisy photos in low light conditions. However, unlike Huawei's new P30 Pro, OPPO's approach to night photography is not to artificially illuminate the image, but to keep the illumination closer to what the human eye can see. The second sensor supporting the main one is a 5MP lens used especially for depth of field detection. The module closes automatically if your smartphone detects a possible accidental fall. / © AndroidPIT

Recharging VOOC 3.0 OPPO Reno contains a 3765 mAh battery, reasonable size for its price range and which should allow this smartphone to withstand a whole day without any kind of problem. In addition, this model is also compatible with VOOC 3.0 charging, a technology almost equal to the Super VOOC that we could see on OPPO Find X. The OPPO Reno battery also supports fast charging VOOC 3.0. / © AndroidPIT What's missing, however, is the wireless charging cradle, despite the glass back.

OPPO Reno technical specifications Dimensions: 156.6 x 74.3 x 9 mm Weight: 185 g Battery size: 3765 mAh Screen size: 6.4 in Display technology: AMOLED Screen: 2340 x 1080 pixels (403 ppi) Front camera: 16 megapixels Rear camera: 48 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED Android version: 9 - Pie RAM: 6 GB

8 GB Internal storage: 128 GB

256 GB Removable storage: Not available Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.2 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0