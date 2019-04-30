You can pay for personalized messages from celebrities with this app

Ever wanted Snoop Dogg to wish you a happy birthday? How about a big old congratulations from Jennifer Love Hewitt or Ice T? Well, now you can have all of those things thanks to an app. You'll have to pay, of course, the rich and famous don't do shoutouts for free.

The app is called Cameo, and its really rather a simple concept. Scroll through a list of celebrities, book a personalized message and wait for your phone to buzz. Prices range from $5 for a single message up to $300 or more. It's perhaps even a weird new way of ranking fame. A message from Pro Skateboarder, Tony Hawk, will cost you $200, whilst a birthday message from The Drums' frontman, Jonny Pierce, is a much more reasonable $40.

Well, I never thought @jontaffer would create the ULTIMATE birthday present for my girlfriend on @BookCameo. It made her day for sure. #BarRescue Shut it down!! — L.A. Beast (@KevLAbeast) 28 April 2019

Snoop Dogg is perhaps the biggest name on the Cameo app. A personalized message from the hip hop legend will set you back $500. There are also plenty of social media influencers on the roster. The definition of 'celebrity' is used, shall we say... liberally. Remember Ken Bone? The guy who had his 15 minutes of fame after wearing a red sweater during a televised debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign is available on the Cameo app for just $20 a message. What a time to be alive!

Once you have booked a personalized message, which can be for yourself, a family member or a friend, the celebrity has seven days to fulfill your request. Users can also leave reviews and give a star rating for the messages they have received.

The Cameo app is available on the Google Play Store. / © Cameo

Founder of Cameo, Steven Galanis, told The Guardian that the goal is to help the 99% of talent monetize: "We think the Kardashians and the Drakes of the world, they have so many outlets to make money and to engage with their fans, that this is just a great outlet for everybody else to boost their reach."

What do you think about the Cameo app? Tempted to book a personalized message or damning indictment of our celebrity-obsessed culture? Have your say in the comments below.