Pixel 3 (XL): Google delivers big update with many improvements
Less than a month after the official release of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Google now delivers a major update with numerous improvements for both smartphones. But the two previous Pixel generations are also improved.
With Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Google delivers two very good smartphones again this year. But both devices are by far not faultless, which is also discussed in our test of the two models. Especially disturbing was the limited performance due to the bad RAM management. But Google is now addressing this problem with the delivery of the December patch.
But Google not only improves the RAM management of the current Pixel Phones, but also makes software improvements for Pixel 2 (XL) and the first pixel generation. Here is an overview of the changes:
- Improved RAM management (Pixel 3 / Pixel 2)
- Better performance of the camera app (Pixel 3 / Pixel 2)
- Optimized autofocus of the camera (Pixel 3)
- Optimized camera shutter speed performance (Pixel 3)
- More accurate detection of inactivity display activation (Pixel 3)
- Improved detection of USB-C audio accessories (Pixel 3)
- Adapted volume control for Bluetooth (Pixel 3 / Pixel 2 / Pixel 1)
- Improved display of HDR colors in certain apps (Pixel 3)
- Optimized unlock when using Bluetooth (Pixel 3 / Pixel 2 / Pixel 1)
- Optimized audio performance with Android Auto (Pixel 3)
- Better compatibility with Android Auto (Pixel 3 / Pixel 2)
- Better visibility of notifications in Pixel Stand (Pixel 3)
- More accurate detection of the hotword in Pixel Stand (Pixel 3)
As usual, the update will be distributed over-the-air and in waves, so it may take some users some time until the December patch is offered for download. Alternatively, the firmware can be found as usual on the Google servers and can be downloaded from the Developers page.
