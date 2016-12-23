Google Pixel's audio problem: is your device affected?

Some owners of the Google Pixel have been experiencing issues with their device's audio. In particular, the sound quality of the speakers is bad when the volume is set to its three highest levels, making a scratching, crackling sound. What is the problem, and what is Google doing about it?

Google Pixel's audio problem

The sound quality issue occurs when the device's volume is turned up to its highest levels. The resulting crackling noise renders certain applications' audio, Daydream VR for example, unusable.

To see if your device is affected by the issue, turn your device up to its top three volume levels, and try playing music or other audio. If you hear an obnoxious distorted crackling noise, then you also have the issue and you should contact Google.

What is Google doing to solve the issue?

For now, Google hasn't issued any fixes for the problem or announced that they will be doing so. Instead, they're apparently issuing refunds. One user, Mark Buckman, reported the problem to Google, was sent a replacement device. But, the replacement had the same problem, so they offered him a refund. If a large number of Pixel devices are affected by the issue, exchanging and issuing refunds seems like it wouldn't be ideal for Google.

Google is issuing a refund rather than fixing the problem. / © Mark Buckman

The same user found a workaround for the problem, which could be proof that it could be fixed at the software rather than hardware level. This would mean that phones wouldn't need to be sent back to Google, which would be good news for everyone. But, when we tried the workaround in-house, it didn't work for our Pixel XL, so we can't recommend trying it. And, we can't safely assume that it can be fixed with a future software update from Google since we can't confirm the workaround actually works.

Are you affected by this frustrating issue? Have you found a workaround, or had any word from Google about a solution? Let us know in the comments!