Remember the Pixel Ultra? Those fluid gestures are now available
Before the release of the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, there were a whole lot of rumors, one of which made its way around the world very quickly: Google Pixel Ultra, Google's legendary bezel-less smartphone that turned out to be a well-orchestrated fake. Its futuristic "fluid" navigation system, however, was actually made by an independent developer and is available for download on all smartphones, with or without a root!
A little catch-up
The Pixel Ultra name has been used to indicate an imaginary Pixel with reduced edges around the display and no notch. The design concept went around the world in a few hours thanks to its futuristic features (OPPO Find X and Vivo NEX were still far from being announced) and its "fluid" navigation system, which according to the creator, was meant to replace the navigation bar that's typical for Android.
All this happened before other smartphones reached the market that were equipped with these features. In 2018 we now take all these features for granted.
Ultra do-it-yourself Pixels
We're not sure if the app we're about to introduce to you is actually inspired by the Pixel Ultra, but we have to admit that it offers similar features. Fluid N.G. allows you to enable a navigation system gesture that's incredibly similar to those promised but never arrived in the Pixel Ultra video. This system is similar to those used by Xiaomi and Huawei to enable the "back" gesture on their devices.
With a simple swipe from the edge of the display, you can go back to the home screen, display the multitasking screen and go back. The system is 100% customizable with either short or long swipes. You can also set quick actions for opening the notification area or switching the previous app (similar to double-tapping on the multitasking button). All this comes with pleasant and "fluid" visual feedback.
I installed the app on my Pixel 3 XL, and after hiding the notch with Nacho Notch, it really revolutionized the use of the terminal. This gesture-based navigation system is much more intuitive and practical than the systems implemented by Google with Android 9 Pie.
How to enable the Pixel Ultra interface on your smartphone
It's really simple: just download the dedicated app available in Google's app store:
Once you've installed the app, just activate it by following the on-screen instructions and you'll be ready to enjoy the new UI! It'll be easier for you if you have root permissions since you can complete the activation from the smartphone itself. If you don't have root permissions, just connect your smartphone to your PC and type a simple adb command from the terminal (a guide is present inside the app) to allow Fluid N.G. to control the display of the original navigation bar on the smartphone.
How does that sound? Do you prefer the "old" key navigation system or are you excited about these gestures?
