Huawei finds allies for its war against the Google Play Store

With Huawei forced to look for an alternative to the Google Play Store, the smartphone manufacturer has teamed up with other Chinese competitors to offer apps across platforms. The association could further shake the Google monopoly.

As the news agency Reuters reported exclusively last night, Chinese smartphone manufacturers Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo have joined forces to provide a platform for developers to offer apps across all the brands' stores simultaneously. To this end, the companies founded the "Global Developer Service Alliance" (GDSA), which is to be available to developers of apps and applications as early as March.

In doing so, Chinese manufacturers continue to attack Google's monopoly. The offer could be very attractive, especially for app developers. They would be able to offer their products simultaneously on smartphones from different manufacturers, which would lead to greater reach. However, the platform is not to be understood as a "new app store". Instead, the GDSA will enable developers to roll out their apps for various app stores, such as the Huawei App Gallery, which is also currently in a state of flux. Huawei is also reported to have already approached developers to offer their applications in their own App Store.

The GDSA website is already available online and contains three basic guides for app developers. On the website the GDSA writes:

The Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA) is committed to providing one-stop services including content distribution, development support, marketing operation, brand promotion and traffic monetization to global developers . These services help developers improve their brand awareness, and obtain a large number of high-quality users. - GDSA.com

In which countries developers will have access to the platform is not entirely clear. "Nine countries and regions such as India, Indonesia, Russia, and Malaysia," the association mentions on its website. Although it is quite clear that the four smartphone manufacturers could compete with Google, a Xiaomi spokesman is reticent to Reuters: "The alliance was not intended to challenge Google". Huawei has not yet made a statement, but when asked, Huawei declined to comment. Only recently it was announced that the Group has brought on board a strong partner in TomTom for the development of a Google Maps alternative.

