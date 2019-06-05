Transition to PlayStation 5 with be "seamless", says GM

Next year, the long-awaited and worthy successor to the PlayStation 4, already called by fans the PlayStation 5, will enter the video game market. Expect a revolutionary machine, without worrying about the disappearance of the games you love today. The video game world will not be turned upside down as PlayStation's General Manager ensures that there will be a seamless transition.

The landscape is changing rapidly

"This transition will probably be more interesting than any we've seen in the past," Ryan said in an interview with Cnet, adding that newcomers like Google Stadia will change the world of video games.

"The landscape is changing fast. If we simply lean back on the world that we've known for the past 25 years, we're at grave risk of having events around us overtake us. So, we have to show an open-mindedness and a desire to do things to an extent that we haven't had to in the past."

In the spirit of next-generation gaming, PlayStation now offers an online gaming service in 19 countries, with 170 developer studios and 780 games in the U.S. Ryan may regret not having talked enough about it and explains that they have actually "accomplished a lot, and probably a lot more than people realize".

But don't forget your old console either!

Yes, the boss of PlayStation reminds us: "Any transition will be steady and gradual". Even if the long-awaited new-generation of consoles will probably be a hit, Ryan reminds us that it's not binary, not all white or all black. "It's not like, in three weeks time or three years time, the console world stops, and a console-less world - however that may look - will suddenly take over," he said.

What do you think the new generation PlayStation will look like? / © Shutterstock

But then what will this next generation console be? Will it be based in the cloud or will it be a hybrid model mixing console and cloud? It may be the latter option that seems most likely, although the PlayStation manager added: "Hybrid models between console and some sort of cloud model? Possibly that. I just don't know. And if I did know, I wouldn't tell you."

What do you think this new PlayStation console will look like?