PlayStation 5 pre-orders open in Sweden with heart attack price

Faithful fans of Sony's gaming console have been eagerly anticipating news about the arrival of PS5 for some time now. However, it seems that you will need deeper pockets next year because the price does not exactly seem to be cheap.

This is because, at least in Sweden, the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 is already available for pre-order from MediaMarkt for 9999 Swedish Krona, about £850/$1000 at the current exchange rate. If this price is correct, it will certainly cause a heart attack to every fan on the planet, especially as previously analyst Hideki Yasuda reported that the PS5 would be launched in November 2020 at a much more affordable starting price of about $500.

It could, therefore, be $100 more than what was required for the PS4 at launch, which later dominated the market selling more than twice as many units as the Xbox One. Perhaps Sony does not remember when it launched the PS3 at a price that was way too high, driving away players and helping the Xbox 360 to become popular.

A little overpriced! / © MediaMarkt

The good news is that MediaMarkt Sweden states that its information on PS5 is temporary and can be changed at any time, so it is very likely that the price will fall, but also the specifications will certainly be different. In any case, people living in Sweden can already add the PS5 to their shopping cart and proceed with the payment.

What price do you think Sony will set a new PS5 at? Let us know.