Want a Pocophone F2? Download this launcher.

Although we know almost nothing about the expected Pocophone F2, you can now download a new version of its launcher, the POCO Launcher 2.0. And this time it's easier than ever, since you won't have to resort to an APK file.

The Pocophone F1 was one of the big winners of 2018. A smartphone that offers almost everything for a more than reasonable price. Today you can find it for less than 300 pounds, and its features are still more than current: a Snapdragon 845, 6/8 GB of RAM, storage up to 256 GB ...

That's why many users are eagerly waiting to see what Xiaomi has to offer this year, and how it's going to update its Pocophone (if it does, of course...). The technical specifications are impeccable, but a better screen or better build quality would be appreciated for the Pocophone F2.

This is the first version of the launcher / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

How to download the POCO Launcher 2.0

Just as the Pocophone F1 was a bestseller, its launcher was one of the most downloaded launchers. Millions of users enjoy the Pocophone experience on their smartphone, with a launcher that offers the best of MIUI and at the same time features typical of Stock Andorid.

Now, the company anticipates the launch of a new smartphone by publishing a new launcher, which has been presented from MIUI's Twiter account.

We need you!



Do you want to experience POCO Launcher 2.0? Come and join us to be a user of POCO beta. A totally new launcher journey is waiting for you.



Download POCO Launcher 2.0 at https://t.co/hSpAZSnSNp pic.twitter.com/2Kjv9JUMjo — MIUI (@miuirom) 14 June 2019

The changes are not radical: a slightly more polished design, a more fluid application drawer, and the possibility of configuring a semi-transparent background, compatible with dark modes.

If you want to try it for yourself, you can download POCO Launcher 2.0 without having to use an APK file, as MIUI has published it directly in the Play Store.

Are you one of those who uses launchers or do you use the one that comes as standard with your phone?