Pokémon GO Trainer Battles are coming soon

It has been a great year for Pokémon GO. Many highly anticipated features have been released - from adding friends and trading Pokémon to Adventure Sync, which allows you to track steps with the app closed. However, something that has been at the core of the Pokémon experience has been missing until now. Trainer Battles! Niantic has now revealed that we should expect them to arrive this month.

It has been the most frequently requested feature - challenging friends and pitting your most prized Pokémon against each other. Inspired by the passion of the Pokémon GO gaming community, Niantic has worked hard to deliver battles that emphasize fair play, and at the same time, are competitive and engaging.

Trainer battles are finally here! / © Niantic

“Trainer Battles have been created from the ground up for Pokémon GO under Niantic’s core principles of social gameplay: getting players outside and exploring the real world together,” said Kei Kawai, Vice President of Product at Niantic, Inc. “From Raid Battles, to Trading and Friends, to Trainer Battles, each new gameplay feature adds an extra social layer to Pokémon GO, providing Trainers with more fun and engaging reasons to connect with others.”

How does it work?

So how will trainer battles work? It is a feature designed to be used among friends, rather than to challenge strangers. Every player will have their own unique QR code that others just need to scan in order to challenge them. No need to be near Pokéstops or Gyms. However, you will need to stay in relatively close proximity for the battle to continue.

Niantic wants to put 'emphasis on in-person social interactions' with 'new ways to connect and compete'. This is why only those who have worked hard to increase their friendship levels will be able to engage in battles remotely. The higher the level, the better - Ultra friends and above, for example, will be able to battle even if they are in different countries.

Just scan your friend's QR code and get ready to battle! / © AndroidPIT

For now, the Pokémon GO teams - team Valor, Mystic and Instinct will not play a role in trainer battles. You will be able to play against teammates or trainers from rival teams. However, there will be three tiered Battle Leagues. The idea is to provide a level playing field and to allow newcomers to participate without feeling intimidated. In lower level leagues, Pokémon CP will be capped. Master League, on the other hand, is reserved for veterans and those who want a serious challenge - there will be no caps and Legendary Pokémon can compete.

You will need to reach a minimum level in the game itself before you can unlock Trainer Battles, however. We don't know the exact number for now, but expect Niantic to reveal it soon.

Gameplay and strategy

Let's get into the most interesting part - the gameplay. Before the Trainer Battle begins each player chooses three different Pokémon, without being able to see each other's picks. To win you must simply knock out all three of your opponent's Pokémon. If you are good at Gym battles, you are very likely to succeed in this mode too, as the gameplay is very similar.

Shields will provide a powerful defense against charged attacks, if timed correctly. / © AndroidPIT

As usual, you tap vigorously on the screen to launch attacks in real time. What's new is that the damage tier of your charged attacks will depend on your speed. The best news - you will be able to unlock a 3rd charged attack on all your Pokémon (can be changed later with a Charge TM). That will not only enable you to diversify your battle strategies, but it will also allow all Pokémon to shine in their unique way.

Of course, no battle mode is complete without defensive moves. Trainer Battles will have a limited number of protective shields, which you can deploy to avoid damage. If your timing is on point, it could turn the tide of battle. However, strategy is also very important. You can try to cover all bases and create diverse teams, which utilize different Pokémon types, or you can go for raw power. The choice is yours!