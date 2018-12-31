Poll: what was the best Android game of 2018?
Since the year is about to end, it's time to take stock of the best games that were released in 2018. Many games came out this year and we've tested them and discussed them in our articles. Of all these games, which had the greatest impact on you?
In this poll, we want to find out what you think the best game of the year was. It's of course difficult to choose just one, especially from a list where genres are mixed. With that said, there's probably one you appreciate more than others that you'd take with you to a desert island. Here's our selection: it's up to you to express your opinion. If you have a write-in candidate, let us know in the comments section!
Fortnite is obviously one of the most popular games, but it's not a new game. The game recently celebrated its first birthday and has been available on iOS for months now. But that doesn't change the fact that its arrival on Android occurred in 2018. Of course, Fortnite for Android isn't available on the Play Store, but you can download it from the official website.
Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (or PUBG) is probably the other big title of 2018. It's very popular among fans and its release was a big deal.
These two games are probable the most popular, but you'll find many others below in the survey. Choose your favorite!
