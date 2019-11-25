We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
Poll: What do you think is the best app of 2019?

Authored by: Jessica Murgia
In 2019 we saw a lot of new applications land on the Google Play Store, some useful and interesting, others less so. According to Statista, more than 2.8 million applications are available on the Play Store. But if you think about the new apps released over the last twelve months, which one is the best for you?

The term application is rather vague because in fact, even games are applications. In this case, however, we want to focus on applications that are not part of the gaming category simply because we have created a dedicated survey for the games.

Apps for digital wellbeing, to better manage your e-mails, not to lose track of your appointments, apps dedicated to sports, nutrition, work, relaxation ... We've seen a lot of them on the Play Store this year. But what is for you the most original, most useful or simply most practical application you have come across this year?

What was the best new app of 2019?
If your favorite app doesn't appear in the list, don't hesitate to share it with us in a comment below!

1 Comment

